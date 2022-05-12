American beer brand, Coors Light unveils energy-efficient rooftop ads

One of America's largest beer brands, Coors has debuted its 'chillboards' - minimally branded rooftop billboards, painted with a reflective white roof coating, proven to cool a building down, with less of a need to use aircon on those hotter days.

Image supplied

The minimally branded rooftop installations are located on top of apartment buildings in Miami and painted with Mule-Hide Finish reflective white roof coating, a formula proven to reflect 85% of sunlight. On one rooftop tested, Coors Light discovered the ad lowered the surface temperature of the roof by as much as 50 degrees.“The science behind Chillboards is actually pretty simple, dark surfaces absorb sun rays, but specially formulated white coating reflects them, resulting in a cooler temperature,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We realise not everyone will be able to paint their roofs white, but we hope to inspire Americans to make choices that reduce energy usage and puts a few dollars back in their pockets.”The new rooftop Coors Light ads, which have different phrases like, “Chillboards” and “Ads Nobody Can See, But Everyone Can Feel,” are written in the typeface “coolest,” designed to cover more than 95% of the surface space in the reflective white paint.“Simple and cost-friendly initiatives like Coors Light Chillboards can have a significant impact on the quality of life for renters and homeowners,” says Jane Gilbert, Miami-Dade Chief Heat Officer. “If more communities started seeing the value of painting roofs white, we could cool down millions worldwide.”