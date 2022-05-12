Woolies wins big at international private label awards

New York-based Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) has once again honoured retailers for their innovation in private labels across a wide variety of categories at its 2022 Salute to Excellence Awards on 8 May 2022, which saw Woolworths walk off with five awards.

Source: Supplied

Only new products introduced within the past 12 months and currently available for purchase by consumers in stores, online or through catalogues are eligible for the awards which span food and non-food categories, mass retail channels including national and regional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs and specialty retailers.This year, 450 products from 51 retailers from 20 countries covering 69 categories were considered. The winning products were judged based on product concept, taste & appearance, packaging & presentation, and value for money.Woolworths’ continue to reap countless awards year after year. This impressive collection of accolades achieved by Woolworths is a clear reflection of the hard work done by the R&D team and their ongoing quest to innovate and develop products that are ‘the difference’ customers have come to know and expect.• "Bottled & Flavoured Water" for Woolworths Food Sparkling Spring Drink Coconut & Pineapple Flavoured. Comments from the judges included: "New and surprising”, "Very nice concept", "Very refreshing", "Winner!", "Environment friendly packaging, social purpose!"• "Nutritional Bars & Shakes" for Woolworths Food 5 Berry & Yoghurt Smoothie bars with the following remark from one of the judges: "Amazing fruity and fresh taste. Nice presentation"• "Eco Friendly Cleaning" for Woolworths Earth Friendly Coco Scrubber Plastic Free with the judges acknowledged it as a "Good idea", "Super original!", and "Innovative".• "Household Articles” for the Woolworths Earth Friendly 100% Bamboo Swab Plastic Free. Judges made a special mention of the size: “Nice size” and “Perfect size, good quality”, along with applauding the concept: “Good concept, 100% Bamboo – ECO friendly!"• "Pet Care" for its Woolworths Posh Pets Urine Destroyer Lemon Verbena Fragranced. Feedback from the judges including notes on it being a good, interesting product with a nice smell.All products are currently available at your closest Woolworths store and online or on the app.