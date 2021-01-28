OOH Company news South Africa

Tractor welcomes Christie back to the team

28 Jan 2021
Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
Tractor is proud to welcome back Christie Abrahams who was recently appointed to their sales team in their Johannesburg office.
Christie Abrahams
Head of sales, Lizelle McConnell says she is happy to have another strong individual join her team. “Christie is no stranger to the industry. “It is great to have her back as a sales executive. Christie’s experience in the social media landscape comes as an asset to Tractor due to the growth of DOOH as we know there will be a big focus on omnichannel offerings in the OOH space,” says Lizelle.

Having worked at Tractor before has given Christie a head start in her new position, “The OOH industry is constantly evolving, I am really excited to be back in the OOH space. I look forward to be working alongside a dynamic team and learning all that OOH has to offer,” says Christie.

Tractor is proud to have her back as part of their growing team and looks forward to many new accomplishments yet to come.

Contact Tractor Outdoor for all your outdoor advertising needs on 086 999 0226 or email moc.roodtuorotcart@ofni

Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
