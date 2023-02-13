Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

CatchwordsMetroWiredBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Property jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Waterfall City set for major development boost following R2.8bn deal

13 Feb 2023
JSE-listed Attacq Limited has entered into a non-binding term sheet with the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) that will see the fund acquire a 30% interest in the ordinary shares and shareholder loans held in Attacq Waterfall Investment Company (AWIC).
Waterfall City. Source:
Waterfall City. Source: Waterfallcity.co.za

The investment will be made through issuing new AWIC equity, acquiring AWIC shareholder equity and shareholder loans from Attacq, and the extension of an additional pro-rata shareholder loan by the GEPF. The conclusion of the transaction will result in GEPF owning 30% of AWIC for an estimated cash consideration of R2.8bn.

Commenting on the announcement, Attacq CEO, Jackie van Niekerk, said, “We are pleased by this transformative transaction for Attacq, to introduce the GEPF as a long-term strategic investment partner to AWIC. Working closely alongside our new partners, we remain committed in fulfilling our strategic purpose of creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

Attacq will retain full control of AWIC through its majority stake and will continue to provide asset management and administration services to AWIC at market-related fees.

Expediting the rollout of developments

Said Attacq chief investment officer, Peter de Villiers: “Attracting this significant investment from the GEPF is a major affirmation of the quality of Waterfall City, one of South Africa’s fastest growing work and lifestyle precincts. We can now expedite the ongoing rollout of developments within Waterfall City as part of our precinct strategy which focuses on creating safe, smart and sustainable retail-experience, collaboration and logistics hubs.”

The proceeds will be utilised to optimise the capital structure of both AWIC and Attacq by de-leveraging the group’s balance sheet, enhancing the liquidity position of Attacq, and improving investment capacity.

Teraco begins construction on its new hyperscale data centre in Johannesburg
Teraco begins construction on its new hyperscale data centre in Johannesburg

7 Nov 2022

Transaction subject to shareholder approval

“We are truly excited about this milestone transaction for Attacq and Waterfall City. It also provides the GEPF with a unique investment opportunity in the co-ownership of a world class city. Once implemented, Attacq will see its gearing reduce from 37.2% to c. 24.0% on a pro-forma basis, providing the balance sheet to develop out Waterfall City,” said Attacq CFO, Raj Nana.

The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions. Since the transaction is classified as a Category 1 transaction in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements, majority shareholder approval is required.

NextOptions
Read more: Peter De Villiers, Government Employees Pension Fund, Waterfall City, Attacq Limited, Attacq Waterfall Investment Company, Jackie van Niekerk

Related

Attacq to undergo secondary listing on A2X
Attacq to undergo secondary listing on A2X9 Nov 2022
Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng
Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng25 Jul 2022
Clockwork appoints Penny Motsamai as public relations director
ClockworkClockwork appoints Penny Motsamai as public relations director8 Jun 2021
SAReit, Property Point partner to support SMMEs
SAReit, Property Point partner to support SMMEs12 May 2021
Atterbury sells 50% stake in Deloitte HQ building to PIC
Atterbury sells 50% stake in Deloitte HQ building to PIC7 May 2021
Mall of Africa owner to roll out retail app across shopping mall portfolio
Mall of Africa owner to roll out retail app across shopping mall portfolio21 Apr 2021
Thrifting takes its place in SA mega mall
Thrifting takes its place in SA mega mall10 Mar 2021
Jackie van Niekerk named new CEO of Attacq
Jackie van Niekerk named new CEO of Attacq1 Feb 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz