Bringing more women into the outdoor arena

Women's Month Company news South Africa

Menu

Women's Month

More Women's Month news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM is sad to announce that the station's head of news and news anchor on Joburg's Hottest Breakfast, Ragani Achary, passed away due to Covid-19. Issued by Hot 102.7FM
  • #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    The future is open. The possibilities that lie in the future are infinite. When I say 'It is our duty to remain optimists', this includes not only the openness of the future but also that which all of us contribute to it by everything we do: we are all responsible for what the future holds in store. Thus it is our duty not to prophecy evil, but, rather, to fight for a better world - Karl Popper By Bronwyn Williams
  • Styli Charalambous, the CEO and cofounder of Daily Maverick was awarded the Nat Nakasa Award for 2021.
    Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards 2021 winners announced
    Winners of the 23rd Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards, sponsored by Sanlam, were announced on 14 August 2021. The flagship event of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) awards journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges and displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa with integrity, resisted censorship, and striven for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
  • Dr Susan Vosloo. Source: Facebook
    Medical community slams top heart surgeon's anti-vaxx comments
    The medical community has come out strongly against prominent heart surgeon, Dr Susan Vosloo's anti-vaccination sentiments on the BitChute, a platform described as the right-wing alternative to YouTube.
  • Pakamile Pongwana Source:
    RIP Pakamile Pongwana
    The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is deeply saddened by the recent passing of its former chief executive officer, Pakamile Pongwana.
  • #WomensMonth: Introducing new conscious clothing rental platform Shared Collective
    #WomensMonth: Introducing new conscious clothing rental platform Shared Collective
    In response to the rise of fast fashion and over-consumption, entrepreneurs and business partners Simone Veitch and Kishana Naidoo recently launched Shared Collective, a rental wardrobe platform available for all South African women that promotes conscious fashion consumption and empowers women to monetise certain clothing items through their rental platform. By Ruth Cooper
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
#Womensmonth sponsored by

Bringing more women into the outdoor arena

17 Aug 2021
Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor's sales director Lizelle Mc Connell weighs in on what needs to be done to make the out of home media industry more inclusive to women
Across the global landscape, the out of home (OOH) arena has typically been an industry that has seen more men enter its ranks than women – but things are starting to change.

Lizelle Mc Connell
Lizelle Mc Connell
And this change is desperately needed, says Lizelle Mc Connell, sales director at outdoor media owner Tractor Outdoor – but she also doesn’t necessarily believe that in modern times, this disparity is solely as a result of male figures within the industry excluding their female counterparts.

“I believe it’s more a lingering knock-on effect of how our industry has developed over time, and by that same token, we as an industry, need to commit to changing this paradigm, and widening the representation at our table.”

McConnell believes that outdoor is not the same industry it was two decades ago. “We need to provide more flexibility for women, so that they don’t have to choose between a career or a home life. We need to reassess the maternity benefits we offer, so women have the same opportunities as men, and do not suffer a career setback when choosing to start a family.

“We’re inviting the industry to acknowledge that women are generally the primary caregivers of their families, and we need employers to come on board and find creative solutions to empower women to still move forward in their careers.”

Mc Connell admits that this is not a problem unique to South Africa; it is very much a global issue. “We are starting to see some positive movement across the waters, with the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), recently announcing a joint diversity, equity and inclusion initiative in partnership with Geopath, ‘OOH United’, which aims to advance a culture of inclusion throughout the outdoor arena.”

This is encouraging, and the timing is opportune, says Mc Connell. Not only has the medium and technology evolved, the landscape is also changing along with it. “The realm of media buying has progressed and today, is far more layered. We are no longer simply selling billboards; the recent advancements in the arena have led to an increasing emphasis and focus on data-driven intelligence: “rather than relying simply on a gentleman’s handshake on a golf course – a remnant of the outdoor old boy’s club,” she says.

Mc Connell believes that the industry needs to be doing more to attract women – especially women of colour. “We need to do better at showcasing the industry and what it has to offer, and make it more welcoming to more people. There is also a need for mentorship among young female cohorts, and women and men in more senior leadership positions should do everything in their power to help someone else get a foot in the door.”

Lizelle McConnell, sales director at Tractor Outdoor
#WomensMonth: Lizelle McConnell, "Focus on what you love"

Lizelle McConnell tells us more about her work with OOH and DOOH, the place of women in the industry right now, and how diversity can impact OOH marketing...

By Emily Stander 13 Aug 2021


Mc Connell urges the OOH industry to recognise their responsibility to transform the face of outdoor. “Having more voices will only strengthen us as an industry, and should be actively and intentionally pursued.”

Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz