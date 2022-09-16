Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Spark MediaJoe PubliceMediaBizcommunity.comDMASAAdvertising Media ForumMigrationNew MediaDUKEThirst Bar ServicesVega SchoolArora OnlineFox Networks GroupBroad MediaStudent VillageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Customer Service Representative - Danish Speaking Johannesburg
  • Head of Social Media Johannesburg
  • Receptionist/Social Media Creator George
  • Junior Social Media Community Manager Johannesburg
  • Social Media Strategist Johannesburg
  • Office Manager/Graphic Designer/Social Media Manager Cape Town
  • Junior Community Administrator Cape Town
  • Social Media Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Marketer/Social Media Manager - Mid Johannesburg
  • UK Sales and Social Media Manager Work from Home
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    TikTok launches first South African marketing event

    16 Sep 2022
    This week TikTok hosted #WhatTheTok, the first-ever TikTok for business media event in South Africa, to showcase how businesses can embrace the TikTok experience and reimagine how they connect with their communities.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Guests took part in an evening with interactive activations showcasing how businesses of all sizes can engage with diverse communities on the platform.

    Speaking at the event, Scott Thwaites, head of Turkey, Africa and gaming, global business Solutions, TikTok - METAP, explained to attendees that the goal of TikTok for business is to give brands, marketers and businesses of all sizes in South Africa the tools to be discovered and authentically connect with communities on the platform.

    Source:
    It's corn! How the online viral 'Corn Kid' is on a well-worn path to fame in the child influencer industry

    By 22 hours ago

    “The magic of TikTok is not just the chance to create, but the chance to discover and to be found. With TikTok for business, our goal is to give marketers the tools to be discovered and connect with the broader communities around them. Brands are an important part of the TikTok experience, whether they are starting trends or connecting communities, they are creating authentic audiences built on the foundation of sharing joy. They are embracing the creative and authentic spirit of TikTok, and giving users a new way to discover and engage with the products they love,” he said.

    • From measuring reach to measuring connection:

    Mass reach and frequency ad campaigns are not enough to move ad-fatigued consumers to take action. The lack of innovation in advertising has trained us to tune out. Relevance and authentic connection is what matters.

    • From passive audience to immersed creators:

    While second-screen content consumption might have been the norm a few years ago, with TikTok, we’re seeing more immersion than ever before, which is leading to a more engaged and more entertained audience who is willing to create content with brands - this allows brands to speak with their audience, rather than at their audience, creating a two-way engaging conversation with the community.

    • From transactional commerce to consumer commerce:

    Shopping is moving away from transactional commerce to community commerce, the digitization of word of mouth. Consumers are no longer interested in ads that aim to interrupt and sell - they are looking for a more experiential and genuine shopping experience that is based on trust, authenticity and communication. Every month billions of people across the world come to TikTok to share real moments from their lives.

    While doing so, creators are sharing their honest opinions about products and services, which resonates with other users. A testament to this impact is #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, which has racked up over 12 billion views, becoming one of the world's fastest growing shopping phenomenons. A few examples of diverse products that TikTok made people buy include mascaras, jeans, feta cheese, skin care products, and many more.

    • From witnessing culture to creating culture:

    Finally - perhaps the most important shift of all; brands are shifting from simply witnessing culture and attempting to keep up - to actually being a part of the conversation and even sparking cultural movements.

    NextOptions
    Read more: business, event, Bizcommunity, TikTok, Scott Thwaites

    Related

    Source:
    It's corn! How the online viral 'Corn Kid' is on a well-worn path to fame in the child influencer industry22 hours ago
    Source: Instagram.
    YFM producer Lumko Johnson has died23 hours ago
    Source:
    From Santa to Elsa: Influencer marketing is a tale as old as time1 day ago
    Unleash your SoulSister says Chicken Licken
    Joe PublicUnleash your SoulSister says Chicken Licken2 days ago
    Everything you need to know about TikTok
    Arora OnlineEverything you need to know about TikTok2 days ago
    Picture supplied.
    Nadia Bulbulia inducted into Radio Awards Hall of Fame3 days ago
    Image supplied. Chicke Licken's SoulSister campaign d shows the SoulSister ‘effect’ involuntarily taking over Mzansi
    #BehindtheCampaign: Chicken Licken unleashes your SoulSister3 days ago
    Source:
    Report: Young Africans not spending money on local creative work3 days ago

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz