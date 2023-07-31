CreateSA.tv launches #Radicalinclusivity: Affordable TVC and stills solutions focused on inclusion

Due to decreased marketing budgets as well as a growing focus on equality and diversity in our industry, there has been a significant increase in the demand for affordable TVC, video and static content solutions, as well as more inclusive representation when choosing directors, photographers and creatives.

Visit www.createsa.tv/creatives for an inclusive selection of directors, photographers, creatives and their portfolios.

Elisma Uys-Hanekom, founder and MD of CreateSA.tv, believes in the following motto, which serves as the foundation on which she grows her business: “Equality is not a buzzword, it’s a basic human right. Diversity is not a trend, it’s a way of life. Inclusivity is not a PR angle, it is the purpose of our existence. This approach is intrinsic to everything we do, it is our innate MO. We call it Radical Inclusivity.”

But what does Radical Inclusivity look like in practice, especially within the advertising and production industries?

According to Nicola Scott-Barrett, head of production and inclusivity at CreateSA.tv, professional female, black and LGBTQIA+ photographers, directors and DOPs are becoming more prevalent, but in general, these creatives in established positions in the production industry, are still a minority.

“At CreateSA we prioritise collaborating and working with marginalised minorities, including women, creatives from the LGBTQIA+ community and people of colour. From the photographers and directors we work with, right through to our production team, crew and suppliers, we try to be as inclusive and diverse as possible, while maintaining a very high standard of professional work on a global level,” says Scott-Barrett.

The lack of diversity in the film, television and general production industry, is also an issue that needs to be addressed at its root. “In order to help create equal opportunities for all, CreateSA.tv also provides mentoring and growth opportunities to young/upcoming creatives from underrepresented minorities,” says Scott-Barrett.

Uys-Hanekom adds: “In the end, however, agency and client make the final decision on who will be producing their work. It is therefore imperative for agency creatives and their clients to work closely with production companies to ensure the success of equality and inclusion in our industry.”

Affordable TVC and content solutions

Many businesses and brands are still feeling the repercussions of the pandemic, as well as other socio-economic challenges in South Africa. As many brand and marketing managers will testify, these financial challenges have resulted in medium to large scale budget cuts, especially within the marketing department.

“We have seen a large influx of briefs with budgets far below industry standards,” says Uys-Hanekom. “‘Adapt or die’ has been the MO for most production companies, and subsequently many large production houses have created smaller sister-companies, and boutique companies have gained the opportunity to pitch for larger brands.”

“With smaller budgets, the main challenge is to provide professional content solutions within budget and brief parameters, without risking the creative integrity of a campaign,” says Uys-Hanekom

