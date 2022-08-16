The new Honda HR-V: Functionality meets desirability

Truly outstanding efficiency and comfort with class-leading specification. The new Honda HR-V is impressive and it's oh so easy to sing its praises. It's a coupe-style SUV with clean, contemporary design, class-leading interior comfort and outstanding practicality. Add to that the suspension enhancements that deliver a dynamic driving experience. This SUV has everything you could ask for including loads of space. The Executive Model that I had on test offers a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features.

A feel-good interior

Space, plenty of it. The new HR-V offers greater leg and shoulder room. Rear legroom has increased as well. Depending on the load space required, you can flip the rear seats flat down to load your weekend getaway stuff. Should you be carrying passengers, the boot space (with the back row seats occupied), also offers ample loading space. The unique Air Diffusion System introduces a new concept of air conditioning, with L-shaped vents positioned in the top corners of the dashboard that deliver the restorative effects of a natural breeze to all occupants. A tactile dial is used to switch between two modes.

Important SUV attributes such as loading convenience are enhanced by a hands-free Power Tailgate with Walk Away Close function. The smart key proximity function detects when the key is moving away from the car, to automatically start closing the tailgate.

Exclusive to the top-of-the-range Executive model is a distinctive panoramic glass roof that allows natural light to fill the cabin and add to the open airy atmosphere. The panoramic roof also features new “Low-E” glass technology that reduces the intensity of infrared, ultraviolet and solar heat rays entering the cabin by 75%, allowing occupants to enjoy the outside world in comfort.

Contemporary design

The latest generation HR-V has been completely reimagined from the ground up. The all-new HR-V not only delivers on style and performance but is designed to integrate into various lifestyles and fulfil individual customer requirements.

The new-generation HR-V has a contemporary coupe-SUV body that gives it a sleek and dynamic design while delivering exceptional space efficiency. It embodies Honda’s new simple, clean, modern design philosophy already seen in recent new models.

Max driving pleasure

The all-new HR-V has a more rigid body structure and benefits from extensive suspension, steering and braking enhancements so that it responds more precisely to driver inputs, delivering a more confident and comfortable driving experience.

The new HR-V is equipped with Honda’s 1.5-litre Dohci-VTect petrol engine generating a power output of 89kW at 6600rpm and torque of 145Nm at 4300rpm. This new 1.5l powertrain is powerful and efficient with a fuel consumption figure of just 6L/100km and a CO2 emission figure of 144g/km. '

Assured stopping power is delivered by a powerful braking system featuring 293mm ventilated front discs and 282mm solid discs at the rear. Furthermore, electronic brake systems include Vehicle Stability Assist, Brake Assist System, Hill Start Assist and Automatic Brake Hold (ABH).

New infotainment system

Another exciting addition to the newcomer is the high resolution 8” touch-screen display audio which has been neatly integrated into the instrument panel. The brand-new infotainment system comes standard across the HR-V model range and gives users full functionality of a smartphone via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Bluetooth is included and can be controlled via remote controls on the steering wheel. Passengers can also enjoy their favourite playlists through Honda’s new high-quality audio system, with four speakers available on the Comfort model and a total of eight speakers on the top-of-the-range Executive.

Packed with safety technologies

It’s designed to make driving easier and safer. The HR-V incorporates Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure technology that forms the foundation for excellent passive safety performance, enhancing occupant crash protection.

Enhanced Honda Sensing active safety technology, available exclusively on the HR-V Executive model, offers a broad range of driver assistance features and driver aids as standard. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with improved night-time operation to detect pedestrians when there is no street lighting.

Pricing

Entry-level Comfort priced at R469,000

Flagship Executive model priced at R554,500

All models come standard with a five-year/200,000km warranty and a four-year/60,000km service plan.