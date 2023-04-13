Department probes fish deaths at Hartbeespoort Dam

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of fish deaths at Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West...

Image source: Attie Heunis from Pexels

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), this follows an incident that happened at the Ifafi Aquatic Club and the Schoemansville Oewer on Tuesday.

“Hartbeespoort Optimum Fisheries and Research responded to the incident and conducted a brief assessment after which an aerator- a machine that pumps oxygen underwater- was brought which improved the situation.

“Some fish found alive at the site were removed and relocated to an offsite dam where they recovered. No further fish deaths have occurred since,” the department said.

The department said it is working with the Sefako Makgatho Health Science University (Medunsa) to investigate and analyze samples at the dam to determine the cause of the deaths.

Regarding the hyacinth growth at the dam, the department said it recently appointed its entity, Magalies Water, to develop a resource management and remediation plan for the dam.

“The aim is to address the poor water quality in the upstream catchment of the dam which leads to the pollution of dam as well as to minimise and control the algae and hyacinths that compromises water quality and use of the dam,” the department said.

A detailed statement will be issued once the investigation has been concluded.