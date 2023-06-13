Industries

Social investors and NPOs offered digital solutions to thrive in the responsible business landscape

13 Jun 2023
Issued by: Trialogue
The responsible business space is more complex than ever, which means professionals in the field need leading-edge industry information and opportunities to upskill. In response, corporate responsibility consultancy Trialogue has relaunched the popular Trialogue Knowledge Hub and launched the Trialogue Academy.

This new set of resources is dedicated to educating and informing professionals working in social development and responsible business.

Social investors and NPOs offered digital solutions to thrive in the responsible business landscape

Bringing leading businesses, social investors, and changemakers together

The Trialogue Knowledge Hub has been relaunched to provide more accessible solutions that equip organisations with information and tools to meet specific social challenges. This rich online library of resources for social investors in Africa supports businesses and non-profit organisations (NPOs) by offering hundreds of specialised and expert articles and multimedia resources on corporate social investment (CSI), development sectors, and responsible business topics. New resources are published regularly.

The Trialogue Knowledge Hub is made available free through partnerships with leading brands. Companies including Investec, Rand Water, Capitec, Barloworld, Vodacom, Volkswagen Group South Africa, and Telkom support different topics and share valuable stories and learnings from their own initiatives.

The platform contains a section for non-profit organisations and an NPO directory. Here, non-profits can list their work by location and development sector, making it easier for companies to connect with implementing partners that best fit their strategic needs. This need to share and partner is one reason companies come together to support the Trialogue Knowledge Hub.

“I always find the content on Trialogue’s Knowledge Hub so informative and thought-provoking. As a CSI specialist, we have to keep well-informed investments that have the right impact. I’m especially passionate about education, so their focus on literacy always draws me in,” said Mashadi Monaledi, senior consultant at Atlegang Social Intelligence, on LinkedIn.

Speaking at this year’s Trialogue Business in Society Conference, business leader and entrepreneur Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said, “Business need not be powerless in the face of current challenges in South Africa – in fact, companies should become active corporate citizens, as the health of our democracy depends on our ability to get involved in issues that have a direct impact on business.”  

Trialogue Business in Society Conference: Call for business to play stronger role in societal issues
Trialogue Business in Society Conference: Call for business to play stronger role in societal issues

Issued by Trialogue 12 May 2023

Ramokgopa’s view is supported by Trialogue Director Cathy Duff, “Companies are increasingly aware of the role they play in creating positive change in society, but they don’t always have access to the latest knowledge to help them optimise their social investments. While there is plenty of information and guidance for businesses and NPOs in more developed economies, there are challenges in South Africa, and throughout Africa, that require context-specific solutions. This is what our dual approach to developing skills and intelligence hopes to facilitate – a way for companies, social investors and non-profits in Africa to share and gain the knowledge and skills they need to become more impactful.”

More practical training in corporate social investment needed

Social investors and NPOs offered digital solutions to thrive in the responsible business landscape

Trialogue has also launched an online learning platform, the Trialogue Academy, to focus on practical tools and problem-solving for CSI professionals and NPOs as the sector matures.

Trialogue managing director Nick Rockey teaches the Strategic CSI Masterclass, where he distils his over two decades of consulting and management experience into an advanced-level course for CSI leaders. Here, delegates discover how to maximise both the developmental and business value of their CSI initiatives. Rockey encourages course participants to reflect on their own projects and to take full advantage of the opportunity to learn alongside colleagues from diverse industries.

“I found everything very beneficial and it’s given me a lot to work on going forward,” said Katie Andrews, managing director of Nahana Foundation, “I look forward to developing and drafting a clear and focused CSI strategy for 2023 and beyond.”

Recognising the need for professional development for NPOs, Nedbank Private Wealth sponsored the NPO Resilience course on the Trialogue Academy. This comprehensive course covers six key areas of resilience and is offered free. The course builds capacity and bolsters the NPO sector, ultimately creating benefits for both corporates and NPOs.

“It was really one of the best courses I have done in my 33 years working at NGOs,” said Irene de Bod, chief development officer at National Institute for the Deaf.

These platforms are a dual-channel solution to support responsible business practice and development work by providing up to date, specialised information and focused learning opportunities that guide businesses, NPOs and CSI professionals as they create change in our society.

Trialogue
Trialogue is one of only a few consultancies in South Africa that focus exclusively on corporate responsibility issues. Over 17 years of experience puts us at the forefront of new developments in sustainability and corporate social investment (CSI).
Read more: Nick Rockey, responsible business



