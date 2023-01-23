Huawei rises in South Africa's Top Employers ranking

Huawei South Africa has risen up the Top Employers Institute's annual Top Employer rankings and is recognised as one of the Top 20 Top Employers in South Africa. While Huawei has been accredited for six consecutive years, its improved ranking is a validation of the hard work it's put into employee wellbeing and development.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, wellbeing and more.

“We are incredibly proud of the advances we’ve made as an employer and are honoured to be recognised as one of South Africa’s top 20 employers,” says Huawei South Africa HR director Daniel Jiang. “In particular, we’re proud to have seen improvements in our rating for employee wellness, due to our programmes for staff physical and mental health.”

Huawei also saw improvements in its diversity and inclusion scoring as a result of various programmes aimed at fostering a more unified workplace. Jiang notes, that Huawei South Africa will continue to build on its strengths and challenges as well as on areas that require greater attention, including addressing the sector’s major skills shortages.

“We have put in place different interventions to overcome this challenge, mainly through skills transfer and skills training,” says Jiang. “At Huawei, we are focused on increasing our professional talent pool. This year we have a big intake of interns and graduates, whom we hope will grow their careers within the organisation. We also tap into our ICT Talent Ecosystem, which supports training in the latest technologies, such as Cloud, AI and 5G. We have trained over 16,000 people over the past two years.”

Huawei South Africa also saw an increase in its local senior professional experts accredited, and appointments.

“We look forward to these interventions taking root and improving year on year,” Jiang concludes. “Huawei is committed to our staff, as well as their overall wellbeing because we recognise that they have always been, and will continue to be, our greatest asset.”

This year 11 Huawei representative offices received Top Employer accreditation, up from 9 last year. Mozambique and Tanzania now join South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius and Uganda with the Top Employer seal.

The Top Employer Institute programme has certified and recognised 2 053 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”