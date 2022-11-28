ILTM Africa to showcase growing golf and LGBTQ+ tourism markets in 2023

International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Africa, part of Africa Travel Week, will once again showcase Africa's luxury travel experiences, including buyers and pan-African exhibitors in 2023, including exhibitors from the growing golf and LGBTQ+ tourism markets.

Speaking at an ILTM Africa gathering in Cape Town, Megan De Jager, portfolio director - travel, tourism and marketing, RX Africa confirmed that the ILTM Africa 2023 lineup includes Equal Africa and Luxury Golf Africa. "We are confident that next year's show will be filled with #MomentsThatMatter, surpassing all expectations," said De Jager.

Source: Supplied | Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director - Travel, Tourism and Marketing, RX Africa.

According to the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO), golf is one of the key reasons people travel for leisure. They report that 54 million people worldwide play this sport regularly, and their research shows 25% would book a holiday specifically to play at different courses.

Notably, these tourists spend 120% more daily than general leisure travellers.

"Golf tourism is a booming industry that attracts more and more visitors each year. This type of tourism can significantly impact resort developments, stimulating both economic growth and job creation," said De Jager. "We are excited to grow this niche tourism sector to ILTM Africa and to connect buyers and exhibitors from across the world. It’s all about building relationships to grow the industry."

It is significant that ILTM Africa has included Equal Africa, as LGBTQ+ travel has gone from being a niche market to a major player in the industry.

Luxury tourism products

"ILTM Africa is committed to promoting travel opportunities for all, including those in LGBTQ+ communities. We believe everyone should feel welcome, comfortable, and safe while exploring our beautiful continent. ILTM Africa provides a platform for businesses in Africa that are inclusive of all travellers, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. We hope to lead by example and create a more diverse and welcoming travel experience in Africa for everyone," said De Jager.

ILTM Africa 2023 will take place at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in the host city of Cape Town from 31 March to 2 April 2023.