    Africa


    Hot 102.7FM's 70s & 80s party rocks Joburg

    12 May 2022
    Issued by: The Publicity Workshop
    As the dust settles on the party of the year, Hot 102.7FM and its growing audience are reflecting on a night to remember and are already looking forward to what Johannesburg's newest commercial radio station comes up with next.
    That includes both those who were fortunate enough to attend the disco event of 2022, and those who missed out.

    Bunny Majaja and Shane the Duke Wellington
    Were you there, or will you be first in line for the next one?

    Hot 102.7FM’s Abba-inspired 70s and 80s party took place at The Galleria in Sandton on Saturday, 7 May, with tickets to the party selling out in just four days.

    What followed was a night filled with disco balls, lights, non-stop action, and some of the glitziest outfits you’ll ever see in Joburg, as the city’s partygoers came out in their dancing shoes, with a vibe like no other – all thrown in with the best music from the 1970s and 80s from Hot 102.7FM’s world-class DJs.

    Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM
    “We just love playing the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B music, having fun, and throwing the best parties,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “On top of that, we know what our audience wants, and this party proved that. Joburgers just love to get out and have a good time, they don’t mind dressing up, and they don’t hold back! Hot 102.7FM wants to take that party journey with them.”

    The 70s and 80s party was hosted by Hot 102.7FM off the back of a stunning on-air campaign that’ll see a lucky listener win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to watch Abba Voyage in London in the coming months.

    That competition wraps on Friday, 13 May, when 10 finalists go into the grand prize draw at Hot House and one big Abba fan gets to walk away with the trip of a lifetime.

    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.

