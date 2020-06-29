Petula El-Kindiy lands a new show on YFM after submitting a demo last year

YFM, Gauteng's biggest youth radio station, is proud to announce Petula El-Kindiy will be taking over the early morning (3am - 5am) slot on weekdays and breakfast (6am - 10am) on Saturdays with her show, The Morning Essentials, from 1 July 2020.
Petula, who is originally from Botswana, completed her degree in media studies at Rhodes University in 2018 and found her passion for radio at the youth station, Yarona FM.
At age 23, she moved to Gabz FM in Gaborone where she worked as a DJ. She then moved to the Eastern Cape and worked at community radio station, Bay FM. She left the coastal city of Port Elizabeth, for Jozi, and has been working with YFM as a freelancer since 2019 on The Playground
.
This sneaker-head, who has a keen interest in media, music and dance, says: “Everyone at YFM is welcoming, there’s a sense of family. I believe that I will bring my bubbly personality, which will help me vibe with the listeners.”
Listeners can look forward to hearing Petula’s distinct tone where she will delve into pressing topics that are facing youth locally and globally.
The mother to a six-year-old adds: “While these pressing issues are of utmost importance, listeners can also unwind by hearing the best beats on the show. Some of my favourite artists include AKA, Snoh Aalegra and Kehlani. I will definitely be lighting up your early mornings.”
Says Tumelo Diaho-Monaheng, YFM’s programming manager, “At YFM, we take particular care in how we choose our on-air talent. Petula’s experience behind the mic literally fast-tracked her to having her own show. This proves once again that YFM is consistent in creating new opportunities for young people. We are very excited about her joining us. We still believe we are the best at finding new young talent, and she’s promising to be that.”
If you are looking to start your early mornings from a new perspective, in a way that only Petula can bring, while offering relatable content that is topical make sure to tune into tune into YFM on 99.2 or via streaming on www.yfm.co.za
, the YFM app or DStv channel 859.