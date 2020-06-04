Kaya FM welcomes Sizwe Dhlomo to the home of the Afropolitan

Kaya FM is pleased to announce that the much-acclaimed broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo will join the home of the Afropolitan as the host of the newly revamped afternoon-drive show, effective from 6 July 2020. The station is excited to welcome its newest addition to the airwaves. Dhlomo brings a vast knowledge of current affairs, popular culture and business acumen to the Monday-Thursday show, which will also showcase feel-good and familiar sounds.

“The most fascinating thing about working with Sizwe will be our ability to explore the length and breadth of the Afropolitan’s interest, knowledge and achievements across many disciplines including science, the arts, economics, fashion, current affairs and more. His handle on music and passion for Africa and the diaspora is yet to be fully experienced. Our focus will be on how we continue to shift the cultural needle with the view of reflection in five years’ time, on how much further we and our people have moved,” expressed the station’s MD Greg Maloka.Dhlomo started his broadcasting career 15 years ago on MTV where he was selected as the channel’s first African video jockey. From there his trajectory has soared and he is one of our country’s most familiar voices and faces in both the radio and television spheres. Some of his notable work includes presenting on SuperSport, forming part of the inaugural Newzroom Afrika team and interviewing Michelle Obama and Bill Gates to name a few.“I am very excited to be joining the Kaya FM family! Working under the tutelage of Greg Maloka is something that I regard as an honour and a privilege. I am looking forward to engaging with Kaya listeners, as we drive the station and our country into the future,” commented Dhlomo.For more information visit kayafm.co.za or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. To set up interviews, please contactKaya FM 95.9 reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25-49 living in Gauteng. The station broadcasts both music and talk. Kaya FM 95.9 broadcasts in English on the FM frequency signal 95.9, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The current listenership stands at 456,000 per average day and 774,000 per average seven days. The music format offers a diverse soulful mix of adult contemporary music to smoother sounds like R&B, world music, soul and jazz. The station was recently named Station of the Year 2019 at the Liberty Radio Awards and Station of the Year 2020 at the South African Radio Awards.