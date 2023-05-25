Book a Dadventurous weekend break this June!

Get Dadventurous with your gifts this Father's Day because your pops deserves more than just biltong, a necktie or socks! We've got the ideal way to spoil all the dads in your life this Father's Day and Father's Month of June 2023 - a weekend away in one of our hotels.

City Lodge Hotel Group is offering 30% off Best Available Rate (BAR) every weekend in June 2023 at participating Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges, and 10% off BAR at participating Road Lodges. In addition, all dads staying with us on the morning of 18 June 2023 will enjoy breakfast on us and other surprise spoils.

Instead of the hotel stay being an idea of a Dadventurous gift, we want to promote other adventure activities (hiking, surfing, camping) as the Dad-ventures and then CLHG will be where they can start and/or end their adventures.

City Lodge Hotel Group has 59 hotels: 56 across South Africa and one each in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique. Dads will find plenty of adventures nearby to suit their tastes – from the beach to the forest, mountain trails and game reserves, historical sights and extreme sports – with our comfortable hotels serving as the ideal base. With four hotel brands, including luxurious Courtyard Hotels, upmarket City Lodge Hotels, modern Town Lodges and budget-friendly Road Lodges, there is a hotel to suit your needs and pocket. Friendly staff, complimentary Wi-Fi, secure parking, 24-hour reception and restaurants serving breakfast, lunch and dinner are just some of the features you can expect at our hotels.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, explains, “Cherishing our fathers is our joy and privilege and we want to help our guests find new ways to spoil the dads in their lives. Our hotels provide the ideal space for that weekend away with the family to celebrate fathers, with comfy rooms, spacious restaurants and outdoor relaxation areas, and many of our hotels have swimming pools, fitness rooms and conference and meeting space too. And if dad wants a solo weekend away or ‘boys’ trip’ with his friends this Father’s Month of June, our hotels are ideal for that too!”

The discounted rates are per room, single or double occupancy, for room only, and applicable to walk-in, telephone and email reservations as well as online bookings made via www.clhg.com when selecting “DadVenturousSpecial” in the booking process. This promotion is valid for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, and the rate includes VAT and tourism levy. Free breakfast is applicable to one father per booking, and offered only on 18 June 2023. Please go to www.clhg.com/specials for all of the applicable terms and conditions and to book.



