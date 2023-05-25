Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Book a Dadventurous weekend break this June!

25 May 2023
Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
Get Dadventurous with your gifts this Father's Day because your pops deserves more than just biltong, a necktie or socks! We've got the ideal way to spoil all the dads in your life this Father's Day and Father's Month of June 2023 - a weekend away in one of our hotels.
Book a Dadventurous weekend break this June!

City Lodge Hotel Group is offering 30% off Best Available Rate (BAR) every weekend in June 2023 at participating Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges, and 10% off BAR at participating Road Lodges. In addition, all dads staying with us on the morning of 18 June 2023 will enjoy breakfast on us and other surprise spoils.

Instead of the hotel stay being an idea of a Dadventurous gift, we want to promote other adventure activities (hiking, surfing, camping) as the Dad-ventures and then CLHG will be where they can start and/or end their adventures.

Book a Dadventurous weekend break this June!
click to enlarge

City Lodge Hotel Group has 59 hotels: 56 across South Africa and one each in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique. Dads will find plenty of adventures nearby to suit their tastes – from the beach to the forest, mountain trails and game reserves, historical sights and extreme sports – with our comfortable hotels serving as the ideal base. With four hotel brands, including luxurious Courtyard Hotels, upmarket City Lodge Hotels, modern Town Lodges and budget-friendly Road Lodges, there is a hotel to suit your needs and pocket. Friendly staff, complimentary Wi-Fi, secure parking, 24-hour reception and restaurants serving breakfast, lunch and dinner are just some of the features you can expect at our hotels.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, explains, “Cherishing our fathers is our joy and privilege and we want to help our guests find new ways to spoil the dads in their lives. Our hotels provide the ideal space for that weekend away with the family to celebrate fathers, with comfy rooms, spacious restaurants and outdoor relaxation areas, and many of our hotels have swimming pools, fitness rooms and conference and meeting space too. And if dad wants a solo weekend away or ‘boys’ trip’ with his friends this Father’s Month of June, our hotels are ideal for that too!”

The discounted rates are per room, single or double occupancy, for room only, and applicable to walk-in, telephone and email reservations as well as online bookings made via www.clhg.com when selecting “DadVenturousSpecial” in the booking process. This promotion is valid for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, and the rate includes VAT and tourism levy. Free breakfast is applicable to one father per booking, and offered only on 18 June 2023. Please go to www.clhg.com/specials for all of the applicable terms and conditions and to book.

NextOptions
City Lodge Hotel
City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
Read more: City Lodge Hotel, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo

Related

City Lodge Hotels takes a bite of the SA Global Pizza Challenge!
City Lodge HotelCity Lodge Hotels takes a bite of the SA Global Pizza Challenge!18 May 2023
CLHG's Hotelier of the Year is Ian Laughland, GM of City Lodge Hotel Ortia!
City Lodge HotelCLHG's Hotelier of the Year is Ian Laughland, GM of City Lodge Hotel Ortia!9 May 2023
Book Mom a DayCation!
City Lodge HotelBook Mom a DayCation!5 May 2023
School sports wins with City Lodge Hotels
City Lodge HotelSchool sports wins with City Lodge Hotels31 Mar 2023
Drive and stay for less with City Lodge Hotels and Avis Budget!
City Lodge HotelDrive and stay for less with City Lodge Hotels and Avis Budget!29 Mar 2023
More Easter, less EISHter with City Lodge Hotel Group!
City Lodge HotelMore Easter, less EISHter with City Lodge Hotel Group!23 Mar 2023
City Lodge Hotels reports 95% increase in revenue
City Lodge HotelCity Lodge Hotels reports 95% increase in revenue28 Feb 2023
Cocktails at City Lodge Hotels just got better!
City Lodge HotelCocktails at City Lodge Hotels just got better!9 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz