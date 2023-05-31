Semigration - Cape Town universities and industry focus is helping to drive the Western Cape economy

We use these insights to monitor semigration trends and we try to understand what is driving these trends. We also recently commentated on how Eskom has been one of the top influencers for semigration in previous articles which can be found on our blog Moving Company News
There are several university ranking bodies that consistently ranks 3 of Cape Town’s universities in the Top 8 including 2 within the Top 3 out of 26 South African universities.
Although UCT, Stellenbosch and University of The Western Cape rank 1, 2nd and 8th respectively it must be said that their rank isn’t necessarily the biggest influencing factor on why Cape Town’s Universities are in high demand. We do believe there are other influences, and an obvious influence is that of parents seeking better, safer, and more professional opportunities for their children post-graduation. Parents are rightfully using their influence to try to navigate their youth to better opportunities and a safer productive environment.
It’s no secret that The Western Cape has initiated a forward-thinking program to enhance infrastructure, communities, industry, and particularly green energy and technology initiatives. Universities play a crucial role in directly supporting and upskilling these industries.
The Western Cape’s aspiring objectives are based on better governance, better understanding of industry strengths and its forward planning to nurture and progressively and aggressively grow these key industries that will ultimately drive the Western Cape's economy.
Overall, top universities in Cape Town have a positive impact on the economy by fostering innovation, creating jobs, promoting entrepreneurship, attracting investment, and developing a skilled workforce. Their contributions extend beyond the confines of the campus and play a vital role in the economic development of the region.
According to Investcapetown.com, Cape Town’s thriving economy is driven by five main sectors, namely, the manufacturing industry, financial and business services, tourism, agriculture and agro-processing, and construction.
Green technology, information technology, telecommunications, medical and research equipment and other hi-tech processes are on the rise, further broadening the ever-growing industrial core of the province. There’s a strong IT talent pool, helped by major investments by multinationals including Amazon and Microsoft.
Weekly and affordable moving company services from Johannesburg to Cape Town and the Western Cape.
SA Furniture removals are supported by their regional brands namely JHB Moving Company, Durban Furniture Removals, Cape Town Furniture Removals and Moving Company SA have developed a cost-effective Share Load Removal Company Service that gives the opportunity for our clients to facilitate the relocation of their youth and ultimately their own semigration to Cape Town and Western Cape at a fraction of the cost. Our nationwide removal company services are authenticated by solid Google and Hello Peter Reviews.
Average costs of moving from Johannesburg/ Pretoria to Cape Town
|1 Bedroom Home
|R 5 300 – R8 800
|2 Bedroom Home
|R 7 900 – R12 900
|3 Bedroom Home
|R 12 900 – R16 950
|4 Bedroom Home
|R 17 850 – R24 450
|Small Load Removal / Minimum Price
|R2 850
Average costs of moving from Johannesburg and Pretoria to Knysna
|1 Bedroom House / Dwelling
|R 5000 to R9 450
|2 Bedroom House / Dwelling
|R 7450 to R 10 900
|3 Bedroom House / Dwelling
|R 12 000 to R18 000
Contact our removal consultants responsible for Furniture Transport around the country who are in charge of our local moving companies near you which are based across South Africa including; Johannesburg, Durban and Pretoria.
We have the infrastructure to support all your local and long-distance SA removal company requirements. In the last three years since semigration has gained momentum, we have relocated countless families from all over South Africa with trends always shifting across various regions of The Western Cape.
Please contact your local Cape Town Furniture Movers for all your local removal in and around the Western Cape.