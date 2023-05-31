Woman-led construction firm takes lead in Sun City Vacation Club expansion

Thirty-one-year-old Charlotte Mosito's CPKM Services is the principal contractor for Phase 3 of Sun City's Vacation Club expansion, responsible for building the reception and recreational areas of its Lefika Villas. The Face of Lefika recreational facility will be the first point of contact for guests as they arrive, check-in, relax and dine, among other activities.

Charlotte Mosito, founder and owner of CPKM Services, with Tebogo Mokgejane, Sun City’s social economic development and stakeholder engagement manager.

Before this big win, CPKM had done several small projects such as stormwater drains and road reconstruction as a sub-contractor at the JST Hospital in Rustenburg, as well as indoor security fencing installations for all NHC Medical branches in Gauteng. Mosito said she's always seeking more rewarding opportunities: “The Sun City project is massive and will boost my profile,” she said.

Mosito has always had an interest in running her own business and a fascination with infrastructure, and inevitably decided to venture into the world of construction. “I have always been intrigued by building something from the ground up and leaving behind a legacy for future generations. I acquired a strong basic foundation in engineering graphics and design during my school years, which sparked my interest in pursuing further education in construction-related fields."

With several successful female mentors, Mosito drew on their experience and guidance to prepare herself to work in the male-dominated construction industry. “I was prepared for long days and the fact that projects I bid on do not always land, meaning cashflow must be carefully managed.

“There are days when I've been challenged, but I never give up. I network with other successful businesswomen and men on social media to create opportunities.”

Local involvement

Meetings with architects are underway, and Mosito is working with all parties to ensure the development bolsters the province's tourism. The deal includes a provision that 30% of the build value must be allocated to local contractors.

“This arrangement will see skills transferred, helping them to secure further work opportunities in the future. The bulk of workers will come from Moses Kotane Municipality, and staff will also be sourced from the Sun City doorstep communities,” said Tebogo Mokgejane, Sun City’s socioeconomic development and stakeholder engagement manager.

Sun City's Vacation Club expansion plan. Source: Provided

CPKM Services had two permanent and four part-time employees, which has grown to 22 employees to meet the project’s requirements.

Mokgejane said that by including women and youth from local communities in the project, Sun City affirmed its local socioeconomic development strategy. “We are pleased to contribute to eradicating poverty and the sustainability of the local economy through skills development and job creation.”

“It will be a legacy that will be remembered for years,” said Mokgejane of the project, which was officially handed over to CPKM late last year.