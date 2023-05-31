Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Wits PlusEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Property Development News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Woman-led construction firm takes lead in Sun City Vacation Club expansion

31 May 2023
Thirty-one-year-old Charlotte Mosito's CPKM Services is the principal contractor for Phase 3 of Sun City's Vacation Club expansion, responsible for building the reception and recreational areas of its Lefika Villas. The Face of Lefika recreational facility will be the first point of contact for guests as they arrive, check-in, relax and dine, among other activities.
Charlotte Mosito, founder and owner of CPKM Services, with Tebogo Mokgejane, Sun City’s social economic development and stakeholder engagement manager.
Charlotte Mosito, founder and owner of CPKM Services, with Tebogo Mokgejane, Sun City’s social economic development and stakeholder engagement manager.

Before this big win, CPKM had done several small projects such as stormwater drains and road reconstruction as a sub-contractor at the JST Hospital in Rustenburg, as well as indoor security fencing installations for all NHC Medical branches in Gauteng. Mosito said she's always seeking more rewarding opportunities: “The Sun City project is massive and will boost my profile,” she said.

Mosito has always had an interest in running her own business and a fascination with infrastructure, and inevitably decided to venture into the world of construction. “I have always been intrigued by building something from the ground up and leaving behind a legacy for future generations. I acquired a strong basic foundation in engineering graphics and design during my school years, which sparked my interest in pursuing further education in construction-related fields."

With several successful female mentors, Mosito drew on their experience and guidance to prepare herself to work in the male-dominated construction industry. “I was prepared for long days and the fact that projects I bid on do not always land, meaning cashflow must be carefully managed.

“There are days when I've been challenged, but I never give up. I network with other successful businesswomen and men on social media to create opportunities.”

Sanna Sebone shares tips on building a sustainable woman-owned construction enterprise
Sanna Sebone shares tips on building a sustainable woman-owned construction enterprise

By 17 Mar 2023

Local involvement

Meetings with architects are underway, and Mosito is working with all parties to ensure the development bolsters the province's tourism. The deal includes a provision that 30% of the build value must be allocated to local contractors.

“This arrangement will see skills transferred, helping them to secure further work opportunities in the future. The bulk of workers will come from Moses Kotane Municipality, and staff will also be sourced from the Sun City doorstep communities,” said Tebogo Mokgejane, Sun City’s socioeconomic development and stakeholder engagement manager.

Sun City's Vacation Club expansion plan. Source: Provided
Sun City's Vacation Club expansion plan. Source: Provided

CPKM Services had two permanent and four part-time employees, which has grown to 22 employees to meet the project’s requirements.

Mokgejane said that by including women and youth from local communities in the project, Sun City affirmed its local socioeconomic development strategy. “We are pleased to contribute to eradicating poverty and the sustainability of the local economy through skills development and job creation.”

“It will be a legacy that will be remembered for years,” said Mokgejane of the project, which was officially handed over to CPKM late last year.

NextOptions



Related

Sanna Sebone shares tips on building a sustainable woman-owned construction enterprise
Sanna Sebone shares tips on building a sustainable woman-owned construction enterprise17 Mar 2023
Growing the role of women from drawing boards to construction sites
Growing the role of women from drawing boards to construction sites29 Aug 2022
All the 2022 Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction Awards winners
All the 2022 Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction Awards winners26 Aug 2022
Recognising the role of women in construction year-round
Recognising the role of women in construction year-round12 Aug 2022
#WomensMonth: 'Gender-inclusive workforce makes good business sense' - Morag Evans, Databuild
#WomensMonth: 'Gender-inclusive workforce makes good business sense' - Morag Evans, Databuild3 Aug 2022
Aecom's Kim Timm recognised at 2021 Big 5 Women in Construction Awards
Aecom's Kim Timm recognised at 2021 Big 5 Women in Construction Awards1 Oct 2021
Women in construction urged to take advantage of Contractors' Framework
Women in construction urged to take advantage of Contractors' Framework2 Sep 2021
Eva-Last celebrates women in the building materials industry
Eva-Last celebrates women in the building materials industry6 Aug 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz