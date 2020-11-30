SMEs should encourage customers to shop and ship early this peak season

E-commerce has blurred physical borders for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), and many have recently moved their businesses online but are still navigating their way in the digital world. Given the volume already seen this year and the impact Covid-19 has had on supply chains, SMEs should encourage their customers to shop and ship early this year before the peak season kicks off to help ensure smooth and profitable operations.

FedEx Express, for example, has been handling higher-than-normal volumes during the Covid-19 pandemic which, combined with the reduced availability of commercial flights around the world, has created capacity constraints across the cargo market.As we enter what is expected to be an unprecedented peak holiday shipping season, we, much like other service providers such as ourselves are working alongside our customers to prepare and deliver the best possible service, and strongly encouraging anyone who plans to do their holiday shopping online to shop and ship early.is to ensure your website is capable of providing a good online shopping experience and managing customer traffic. Simply offering discounts and having sales before the peak shopping season doesn’t mean customers will immediately buy gifts from your e-commerce website. Even a slight technical glitch can make customers leave your website and browse another, resulting in revenue loss.Ensure all the digital payment options, discount codes, and drop-down menus work, especially when customer traffic is high. Make it easy for customers to shop and ship products as soon as they log into your online store as opposed to spending time navigating the website to checkout or browsing through multiple pages to find the shipping policy or the list of countries you ship products to. Once you’re sure the website is able to meet customers’ expectations and make a strong impression, roll out your discounts and flash sales.