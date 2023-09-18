Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Services News South Africa

Home Affairs service down because of SITA mainframe issue

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
4 Jan 2024
4 Jan 2024
The Department of Home Affairs issued an alert to citizens on Thursday stating that its services are disrupted due to a technical problem on the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) mainframe which affects its access to the National Population Register (NPR).
The IBM Z platform leverages AI for the highest security, performance and availability. Source: ibm.com
The IBM Z platform leverages AI for the highest security, performance and availability. Source: ibm.com

“We have contacted SITA and have been assured that its technicians and engineers are attending to the matter. We hope that this will not take long to be resolved,” said the department, with an apology for any inconvenience caused.

SITA issued a tender invitation in February 2022 to upgrade its ageing IBM VMAX-20K storage sub-systems with PowerMax800. The service provider would also be required to train 10 staff members on the configuration so that the agency could be more autonomous in its response to faults.

The Pretoria High Court will hear a matter this week in which Lawyers For Human Rights is representing more than 100 people who have fallen victim to Home Affairs’s “arbitrary” ID blocking practice. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks | GroundUp
Home Affairs taken to court over blocked IDs

  18 Sep 2023

The proposed replacement hardware would need to be compatible with IBM System Z technology.

SITA was also recruiting a mainframe technical manager at the time.

In its 2023-2024 performance plan, the agency reported that the "data centre modernisation programme is on track" and that "rationalisation of non-strategic switching and data centres is ongoing".

Modernisation programme enters final phase

The agency also stated that ongoing modernisation of strategic data centre facilities, a key initiative aimed at aligning with industry standards and supporting hyperscale data centre requirements, is entering its final phase.

This initiative, guided by the TIER III+ guidelines and recommendations from the 2020 Presidential Commission on 4IR report produced by Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, then Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, represents a significant step forward in data infrastructure.

Phase 3 of the SITA data modernisation programme will focus on continued upgrading the existing Centurion and Beta data centre facilities. The goal is to achieve a minimum of TIER III standard, a benchmark that measures both design and operation.

Read more: home affairs, State Information Technology Agency, Department of Home Affairs, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Lindsey Schutters
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity


Related

Automotive technology companies like Bosch are betting big on building software defined vehicle platforms. Source: Bosch.
Tesla recall was a marketing failure, but a technology win
 21 hours
Valve removed all web links to Steam Machines in 2018, two years after it launched the initiative.
Steam drops support for Windows 8, opens door for alternative OS computing
 1 day
Source: Isabella Mendes/Pexels
Fuel prices drop as crude oil plunges, gas gets more expensive
 2 days
Source: Brett Sayles/Pexels
This is how the government is tackling the transmission crisis
 27 Dec 2023
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Mine. Source: Implats
Implats resolves underground protest peacefully
 21 Dec 2023
Underground at Impala Bafokeng. Source: Impala Platinum
Implats: ‘Illegal underground protest is not only endangering lives but also livelihoods’
 20 Dec 2023
The December 2023 cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, published by The Arena Group Holdings.
The Arena Group Holdings removes CEO after AI ghost-writing scandal
 13 Dec 2023
Jury finds Google in violation of antitrust laws, rules in favour of Epic
Jury finds Google in violation of antitrust laws, rules in favour of Epic
 12 Dec 2023
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz