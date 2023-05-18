Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationBroad MediaAfriGISSAICABataAICPA & CIMAGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


No respite for the rand

18 May 2023
Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
The rand gave back most of this week's gains yesterday, losing nearly 1.0%, as the dollar firmed and local headwinds still weigh.
Source: Pexels.
Source: Pexels.

The broad R19.00/R19.50 range remains intact for now, but there is a distinct feeling of unease over the rand, with the rand trading weaker at R19.33 this morning.

The G7 meeting kicks off today with South Africa not being invited, load-shedding continues unabated, and there is some concern over the S&P's credit rating review tomorrow.

On the international front, the dollar remains firm after the US debt-ceiling negotiations showed some progress yesterday. Euro, pound, and yen are softer this morning, with the yen being the biggest loser, falling 1.0% yesterday to 137.67. The Chinese yuan also continues to weaken, breaking above the key 7.0000 level against the dollar and sitting at 7.0150.

The two-year US band yield jumped last night, closing at 4.16%, while Wall Street had a strong day, with all three major indices up by over 1.0%. Today we have US jobless claims, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, and existing home sales numbers due out.

Gold and palladium lost further ground yesterday, while platinum and copper managed small gains. Brent crude closed strongly higher last night but is marginally weaker this morning as global growth concerns cap further gains. Oil prices were up around 3% yesterday about optimism that the debt ceiling in the US will be resolved.

Brent is currently at $76.50, while WTI is holding above the key $70.00 level.

NextOptions
Andre Cilliers
Andre Cilliers' articles

About Andre Cilliers

Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
Read more: Andre Cilliers, G7, TreasuryONE

Related

Source: iStock.
PMIs prepare to show up cracks in economic trends2 May 2023
Source:
Bitcoin surges beyond $30,000 once more11 Apr 2023
Source:
Surprise oil-production cut unsettles markets3 Apr 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African rand strengthens as global banking fears ease28 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied.
Rand ends February as world's weakest currency1 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Sona address in parliament.
#Sona2023: The state of the rand10 Feb 2023
The dollar is at its strongest point for 2023
The dollar is at its strongest point for 20236 Feb 2023
Source:
Dollar on the back foot as China recovery hopes rise23 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz