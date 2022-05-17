Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

SAICAMineworkers Investment CompanyIrvine PartnersBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


SA's central bank takes control of "the miners' bank"

17 May 2022
South Africa's central bank said on Monday it had placed Ubank, a small South African lender primarily offering financial services to families of gold and platinum miners, under a curatorship with immediate effect.

Source: SARB. South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
Source: SARB. South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said in the last two years the central bank has increased scrutiny of the lender due to corporate governance issues, failure to diversify its business model, and inability to inject sufficient capital, among other issues.

"After having duly considered the seriousness of the issues facing the bank... the Prudential Authority, has decided to place Ubank under curatorship with immediate effect," he said in a virtual briefing.

The central bank places a bank under curatorship, meaning it can appoint an independent administrator who takes over the day to day operations of the bank from the current management.

Ubank has been placed under the central bank's Prudential Authority, which gives it the legal means to implement a resolution plan such as finding an investor or injection of capital and avoid liquidation.

It has appointed KPMG South Africa as the administrator of the bank, but the governor assured that the lender would remain open for business and continues to be highly liquid and will continue to grant loans, Kganyago stressed.
NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank, ubank, Curatorship, liquidity

Related

Source:
SA's central bank to launch digital monetary unit?11 Apr 2022
Source:
Repo rate will weigh heavily on workers with home loans25 Mar 2022
Source: Supplied.
The jury is out on whether 2022 growth forecasts will be realised25 Mar 2022
Source: Supplied. South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
South African Reserve Bank announces repo rate hike24 Mar 2022
Source:
National Treasury makes strides on devising new risk-free bank rate22 Feb 2022
Repo rate hikes - no reason for property owners, buyers to panic, says FNB
Repo rate hikes - no reason for property owners, buyers to panic, says FNB1 Feb 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz