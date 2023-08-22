Industries

Africa


Eduvos female students taking part in MTN NextGen Stem Programme

22 Aug 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eight of Eduvos's female IT students have been selected to take part in the MTN Women in Stem programme that kicked off in July.
Eduvos female students taking part in MTN NextGen Stem Programme

The 40-hour bespoke and immersive programme is specifically designed for final-year female students in Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) degrees at selected higher education institutions. The participating students attend masterclasses delivered by MTN executives, industry leaders and experts.

Eduvos, one of the leading private higher education institutions in South Africa, is excited about the real-world experience its students will gain through the programme.

The programme aims to bridge the gap between academic theory and the application thereof in the real world. Eduvos’s curriculum is constantly updated to keep abreast with industry needs and the institution therefore believes its students will flourish in this environment. Students will also have the chance to learn from and interact with industry professionals.

“The program has truly been a remarkable experience, both personally and professionally,” says Anele Philile, a Software Engineering student at Eduvos who is participating in the programme.

“Through this initiative, I can connect with like-minded women who are passionate about breaking down barriers and promoting gender diversity in their respective Stem fields. The program has provided a great support system for all women. From participating in masterclasses and workshops, I've learned invaluable skills beyond the technical aspects of my studies.”

Anele also expressed her gratitude to Eduvos’s Employability Centre, who shared this opportunity with students and helped them apply to the programme.

While celebrating Women’s Month in August, it is important to remember that women are still underrepresented in Stem fields. Globally, women make up almost half of total employment across non-Stem occupations, but just 29.2% of all Stem workers are women. Programmes like the MTN Women in Stem are thus crucial to increase women’s representation.

At the conclusion of the programme, students will submit a project to the judging panel. Those who have excelled in the programme and the project may be offered employment with the South African MTN Operation Company (MTN OPCO) or may be offered a position in the MTN Global Graduate Programme.

Eduvos wishes its participating students the best in the programme.

For press enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

Find Eduvos Online

Website: eduvos.com
Twitter: @edu_vos
Instagram: @eduvoseducation
YouTube: youtube.com/@EduvosEducation

Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
