    Eduvos celebrates Graphic Design students at Young Designers Portfolio Showcase

    25 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Eduvos
    Eduvos held its annual Young Designers Portfolio Showcase on the 17 November 2022 at their Tyger Valley campus. The event has been hosted since 2010 to give the Eduvos Graphic Design students the opportunity to exhibit their work to an audience of industry professionals, fellow students, family and prospective students.
    Eduvos celebrates Graphic Design students at Young Designers Portfolio Showcase

    This year, 19 third-year students and a selection of pre-degree, first- and second-year Graphic Design students, were selected to showcase their work. The showcase was entirely conceived, designed and curated by the senior students. The designs were from different subjects like typography, illustration and motion graphics.

    Design industry specialists, specifically from major design agencies in the Cape Town area, were invited. Eduvos graphic design alums who are currently working in graphic design were also invited to scout for young talent. Some students at the showcase have already been offered job placements.

    “This is a platform for the students to showcase the design, marketing and entrepreneurial skills they have developed over the last three years,” says Eduvos Graphic Design lecturer, Martin Horne. “The goal is to make connections with industry and, from an Eduvos perspective, it's an opportunity to create brand awareness and give young designers the opportunity to thrive once their studies are completed.”

    The Eduvos Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design degree is a comprehensive and career-focused qualification that prepares students for work in the rewarding world of design in advertising, multi-media, and design. Like all qualifications at Eduvos, it is presented by lecturers with real-world experience they bring to the classroom to prepare students for life after Eduvos.

    Kevin Lazarus, General Manager of Eduvos Tyger Valley, said “Our students are trailblazers because their lecturers are passionate, dedicated, industry professionals committed to developing quality designers. YDPS is a celebration of our outstanding students and graphic design at Eduvos.”

    Thank you to the attendees for an exciting evening, and to Eduvos students for sharing their talent.

    For more on graphic design, visit eduvos.com.

    For media enquiries please contact Kara van der Berg moc.sovude@grebdv.arak or moc.sovude@eciffosserp.

    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
