New executive dean for VUT's faculty of Management Sciences

Professor Chengedzai Mafini has recently been appointed as the new executive dean of the faculty of Management Sciences at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT). He is a holder of two doctorates in Economics and Business. He also holds a master of Science degree in Strategic Management, a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, an advanced diploma in Higher Education (cum laude) and several other related diplomas and certificates.

Prof Mafini joined the VUT in 2010 as a lecturer, and progressed through the ranks to the full professor level. He has held positions that include HoD: Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Faculty Research Professor.

His primary research area of interest is supply chain management, where he has published extensively and contributed to book chapters. He has an interest in postgraduate research, having successfully supervised numerous masters and doctoral students at institutions such as the University of Witwatersrand, the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership and VUT.

He is a previous recipient of the Rectorate Award for Teaching Excellence and the Research Excellence Award. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply.

As part of his academic citizenship activities, Prof Mafini is a seasoned reviewer of research articles in numerous international journals, has chaired the review panel for the Stipendium Hangaricum Scholarship programme for the DHET, chaired Academic Programme Review Panels at various universities, been a doctoral review panel member for the Council on Higher Education, and is a regular reviewer for NRF proposals and NRF Rating applications. He is also a past chief editor for the African Institute for Supply Chain Research.



