Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Langa township gets its first privately funded Montessori school

7 Sep 2023
The Idayimani Montessori Academy project in Langa, Cape Town, is nearing completion. This academy will provide early childhood education in a modern and safe learning environment for the children of Langa and will also support local women as Montessori directors, who can operate their own schools and support their families. The project is set to open its gates in January 2024.
Construction commenced in September 2022. Source: Supplied
Construction commenced in September 2022. Source: Supplied

BPAS Architects joined the project in early 2019 and despite pandemic-related delays, construction began in September 2022 after receiving council approval. Flexible partitions in two spaces accommodate larger gatherings and events, fostering community engagement. Caretaker facilities, administrative offices, and a kitchen are discreetly situated on the street side, acting as a buffer for noise reduction and enhanced safety.

Idayimani Montessori Academy aims to offer modern, sustainable, and secure early childhood education to the Langa community. In addition to academic development, students receive daily nutritious meals, and working parents can avail of after-care services, creating a supportive environment for families.

"We are immensely grateful to BPAS Architects for their exceptional work on the Idayimani Montessori project. Their passion for creating a safe and empowering learning environment is evident in every aspect of the design," said Kissmea Adams from Idayimani. "This academy will enrich the lives of children within the Langa community and ensure all tools and skills are available for a successful educational facility."

Landseer Collen, principal director and founder of BPAS Architects explained that “we continue to spearhead projects that make a difference, our involvement in the Idayimani Montessori project stands as a testament to our ethos of giving back to society and putting the community at the heart of our endeavours.”

Read more: Langa, Landseer Collen, BPAS Architects

