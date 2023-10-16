Industries

PPC opens new Highveld blending plant to secure cement supply

16 Oct 2023
PPC has officially inaugurated its new blending plant. The facility, located in the Highveld Steel Industrial Park in Emalahleni, demonstrates PPC's ongoing commitment to improving efficiencies, reducing turnaround times, and delivering exceptional quality and customer service to all stakeholders in the built environment sector of the Highveld region.
PPC opens new Highveld blending plant to secure cement supply

"The opening of this Highveld plant allows us to optimise our logistics through localisation, which is imperative in reducing transport costs and minimising transport-induced carbon emissions," said Bheki Mthembu, head of PPC’s inland business unit.

Apart from the logistical efficiencies, the new plant will actively contribute to PPC's broader decarbonisation goals. That’s because it achieves lower overall CO2 emissions per tonne of cement through operational efficiencies and the optimum application of fly ash, reducing the clinker content – typically an emissions-intensive component – in its cement.

Source: kamchatka via
Climate change among top 3 concerns for South Africans

16 hours ago

The plant will also be a win for small contractors and entrepreneurs in the region. It will enable PPC to make smaller delivery runs, upwards of 12 tonnes (240 bags), and facilitate so-called milk runs where a single truck serves multiple customers in one trip, thus catering to micro-enterprises that previously could not afford large material loads.

Highest quality cement

Mthembu says that PPC’s commitment to giving more South African builders and their clients the benefit of access to the highest quality cement products at affordable prices was one of the key drivers behind its decision to establish the Highveld plant.

"PPC has an enviable reputation for trusted, quality products that conform to all regulatory requirements in our industry,” he explains, “and we are excited by the opportunity this new plant affords us to make this quality readily available to industries and people in the Highveld region.”

The establishment and operation of the new PPC Highveld Plant also has positive implications for local communities. The construction and development process delivered 31% direct and an estimated 69% indirect temporary employment opportunities. Also, while a blending plant is a highly automated operation, it requires little manual intervention.

The plant operations will also have a positive knock-on effect for local businesses that form part of its supply chain or deliver various services such as transport and maintenance.

Operating near full capacity

Despite only officially opening on 1 August this year, the PPC Highveld plant is already operating at around 68% of its full capacity, with outputs projected to increase monthly as awareness of the operation spreads and demand for PPC’s top quality, locally blended products continues to grow.

“PPC has long been a trusted name in the cement industry, offering our range of world-class products across a wide geographical footprint. We are excited about the opportunity this new Highveld plant affords us to extend this strategic commitment and expand not only the reach of our products, but also the positive role PPC plays in underpinning South Africa’s vital construction sector as well as the country’s economic growth.”

cement, PPC, new factory

