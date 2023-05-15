Judging underway in 36th Corobrik Student Architecture Awards

This year's awards judges are:
Judging takes place on Monday, 15 May, the first time this is being done in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic. The live 36th Corobrik Student Architecture Awards will be held on 16 May in Johannesburg.
“The awards have added a lot of depth and enriched the architectural profession by allowing young, up-and-coming architects to express themselves and show the kinds of directions they believe architecture should be going in,” comments Corobrik CEO Nick Booth.
The awards finalists have been selected from South Africa’s major universities, based on students’ architectural master’s theses from the class of 2022. The eight regional winners each received a R10,000 prize and the opportunity to compete for the top title, plus a R70,000 grand prize.