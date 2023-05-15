Industries

Africa


Judging underway in 36th Corobrik Student Architecture Awards

15 May 2023
The Corobrik Student Architecture Awards celebrates excellence in the profession, motivating students and professionals to pursue distinction in their work. This is according to the judges behind the competition, who freely invest their time and effort in the adjudication process.
Source: everythingpossible ©
Source: everythingpossible © 123RF.com

This year's awards judges are:

  • Wandile Mntambo from GASS Architecture Studios, a bespoke architectural design practice with a predominant focus on urban regeneration, architecture, and interior architecture;
  • Jodi Davids-Harber from TJA Architects, a multidisciplinary design firm delivering architecture, interior design, urban design, and project management services across Africa for over 45 years; and
  • Henry Pretorius from Typology Architects, established in 2005 to expand its footprint across South Africa and the continent. He is also a director at Premo Consulting.

Judging takes place on Monday, 15 May, the first time this is being done in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic. The live 36th Corobrik Student Architecture Awards will be held on 16 May in Johannesburg.

8 finalists of the 36th Corobrik Student Architecture Awards revealed
8 finalists of the 36th Corobrik Student Architecture Awards revealed

13 Apr 2023

“The awards have added a lot of depth and enriched the architectural profession by allowing young, up-and-coming architects to express themselves and show the kinds of directions they believe architecture should be going in,” comments Corobrik CEO Nick Booth.

The awards finalists have been selected from South Africa’s major universities, based on students’ architectural master’s theses from the class of 2022. The eight regional winners each received a R10,000 prize and the opportunity to compete for the top title, plus a R70,000 grand prize.

