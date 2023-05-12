Finalists in the 2023 Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards announced

With over 100 entries received, the Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards has announced the 2023 finalists. Audited by Moore Global, the awards form part of the Big 5 Construct Southern Africa exhibition which focuses on facilitating face-to-face buyer and seller engagements and showcasing innovative solutions for the region.

“We are delighted by the caliber of talent across industry that submitted entries for this year’s awards. The shortlisting process was by no means an easy one, and the selected finalists have been chosen based on their unique contributions to the construction industry across Southern Africa,” says Tracy-Lee Behr, portfolio director at dmg events.

The 2023 Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards finalists in each category are:

Excellence in Leadership

Nompumelelo Mncwabe, senior manager, Transnet Engineering



Sandile Mbatha, senior manager: data, research and policy advocacy, eThekwini Municipality



Molefe Enock LLele, chief executive, LLaLe & Company

Excellence in Media and Communications

Philile Mphemba, marketing strategist, Maswazi Marketing and Distribution



Elroy van Heerden Mays, editor, Media Xpose



Wilhelm du Plessis, editor, Construction World, Crown Publication

Rising Star

Takalani Netshipale, candidate civil engineer, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health



Lorato Ntsie, director, civil engineering technologist, MAP Afrika Holding



Nompumelelo Mncwabe, senior manager, Transnet Engineering

Sustainability Champion of the Year

Samuel Thapelo Mofokeng, lecturer in the Structural Steelwork Detailing Department and work integrated learning facilitator, Centurion Academy (TVET College and Institution of Higher Learning)



Sakaria Nalusha, managing partner, Green Team Consultants



Praise Majwafi, director: business development, Gordian Fence SA

Woman of the Year

Mampho Sotshongaye, managing partner, Golden Rewards 1981 cc



Sithabile Pauline Mathe, managing director, Moralo Designs



Nompumelelo Mncwabe, senior manager, Transnet Engineering

Digitalisation Project of the Year

Touch SA Marketing



Yatab Favour Construction and Projects



Layher

Empowerment and Transformation

Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers



Thabomeleng Construction Group



Mapei South Africa

Industry Partner of the Year

Spot-On Fire Controls



World Power Cement



Construction Alliance South Africa – CASA

Leading Technology

James Finnie Consulting Architect



Citra Construction



Hydraform

Sustainable City Initiative

Garden Cities NPC (RF)



World Power Cement

The winners will be announced on 27 June at an awards ceremony at the Gallagher Convention Centre, also kicking off the Big 5 Construct Southern Africa exhibition to be held from 27–29 June.