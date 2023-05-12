Finalists in the 2023 Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards announced

Industries

12 May 2023
With over 100 entries received, the Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards has announced the 2023 finalists. Audited by Moore Global, the awards form part of the Big 5 Construct Southern Africa exhibition which focuses on facilitating face-to-face buyer and seller engagements and showcasing innovative solutions for the region.
Source: Gallo/Getty
Source: Gallo/Getty

“We are delighted by the caliber of talent across industry that submitted entries for this year’s awards. The shortlisting process was by no means an easy one, and the selected finalists have been chosen based on their unique contributions to the construction industry across Southern Africa,” says Tracy-Lee Behr, portfolio director at dmg events.

The 2023 Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards finalists in each category are:

Excellence in Leadership

  • Nompumelelo Mncwabe, senior manager, Transnet Engineering
  • Sandile Mbatha, senior manager: data, research and policy advocacy, eThekwini Municipality
  • Molefe Enock LLele, chief executive, LLaLe & Company

Excellence in Media and Communications

  • Philile Mphemba, marketing strategist, Maswazi Marketing and Distribution
  • Elroy van Heerden Mays, editor, Media Xpose
  • Wilhelm du Plessis, editor, Construction World, Crown Publication

Rising Star

  • Takalani Netshipale, candidate civil engineer, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health
  • Lorato Ntsie, director, civil engineering technologist, MAP Afrika Holding
  • Nompumelelo Mncwabe, senior manager, Transnet Engineering

Sustainability Champion of the Year

  • Samuel Thapelo Mofokeng, lecturer in the Structural Steelwork Detailing Department and work integrated learning facilitator, Centurion Academy (TVET College and Institution of Higher Learning)
  • Sakaria Nalusha, managing partner, Green Team Consultants
  • Praise Majwafi, director: business development, Gordian Fence SA

Woman of the Year

  • Mampho Sotshongaye, managing partner, Golden Rewards 1981 cc
  • Sithabile Pauline Mathe, managing director, Moralo Designs
  • Nompumelelo Mncwabe, senior manager, Transnet Engineering

Digitalisation Project of the Year

  • Touch SA Marketing
  • Yatab Favour Construction and Projects
  • Layher

Empowerment and Transformation

  • Jakupa Architects and Urban Designers
  • Thabomeleng Construction Group
  • Mapei South Africa

Industry Partner of the Year

  • Spot-On Fire Controls
  • World Power Cement
  • Construction Alliance South Africa – CASA

Leading Technology

  • James Finnie Consulting Architect
  • Citra Construction
  • Hydraform

Sustainable City Initiative

  • Garden Cities NPC (RF)
  • World Power Cement

The winners will be announced on 27 June at an awards ceremony at the Gallagher Convention Centre, also kicking off the Big 5 Construct Southern Africa exhibition to be held from 27–29 June.

