Africa


South African manufacturing output dips slightly in March

11 May 2023
Stats SA reports that South African manufacturing production decreased by 1.1% in March 2023 compared with March 2022.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The largest negative contributions were made by the following divisions: petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (-8.8% and contributing -2.0 percentage points); and textiles, clothing, leather and footwear (-12.1% and contributing -0.6 of a percentage point).

The largest positive contributions were made by the following divisions: food and beverages (5.7% and contributing 1.2 percentage points); and motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (5.6% and contributing 0.6 of a percentage point).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 4.0% in March 2023 compared with February 2023. This followed month-on-month changes of -1.3% in February 2023 and 0.3% in January 2023.

Source:
SA manufacturing output declines 5.2% in February

12 Apr 2023

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Four of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period.

The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: food and beverages (7.3% and contributing 1.6 percentage points); and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (4.3% and contributing 0.9 of a percentage point).

Sales results

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 3.6% in March 2023 compared with February 2023. This followed month-on-month changes of 1.8% in February 2023 and -0.1% in January 2023.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 4.6% in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The largest contributions were made by the follow divisions: petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (7.5% and contributing 1.5 percentage points); food and beverages (6.3% and contributing 1.5 percentage points); and motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (6.3% and contributing 1.0 percentage point).

Stats SA, manufacturing output, manufacturing production, SA manufacturing

