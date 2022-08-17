Mercedes-EQ, Vandoorne crowned 2022 Formula E champions

The 2022 Formula E season concluded recently. Sixteen rounds of racing took place on custom racetracks at 11 different locations around the globe. The 2022 Formula E champions were crowned after the final round in Seoul, Korea.

Stoffel Vandoorne was crowned 2022 Formula E Champion when the final flag fell on the season. The Belgian driver simply had to finish eighth or higher to hold off a challenge from Brit Mitch Evans. Evans won the penultimate round a day before to keep his title hopes alive. Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...