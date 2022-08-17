Industries

Africa


Mercedes-EQ, Vandoorne crowned 2022 Formula E champions

17 Aug 2022
The 2022 Formula E season concluded recently. Sixteen rounds of racing took place on custom racetracks at 11 different locations around the globe. The 2022 Formula E champions were crowned after the final round in Seoul, Korea.
Mercedes-EQ, Vandoorne crowned 2022 Formula E champions

Stoffel Vandoorne was crowned 2022 Formula E Champion when the final flag fell on the season. The Belgian driver simply had to finish eighth or higher to hold off a challenge from Brit Mitch Evans. Evans won the penultimate round a day before to keep his title hopes alive.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

