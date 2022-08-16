Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • Sales Assistant Cape Town
  • Service Administrator Johannesburg Central
  • Motor Vehicle Technician Pretoria
  • Preowned Sales Manager East Rand
  • Aftersales Consultant Pretoria
  • Sales Cadet East Rand
  • Vehicle Tracking/Telematics Technician Pretoria
  • Honda Motor Vehicle Technician Pretoria
  • Motor Dealership Service Advisor Pretoria
  • Sales Cadet East Rand
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Look: Toyota South Africa reopens Durban factory

    16 Aug 2022
    Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has announced that its Prospecton Plant in Durban has restarted operations after production was halted due to damages caused by floods in the facility. The announcement was made at a reopening ceremony attended by members of the media, TSAM top brass as well as the newly elected premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and Siboniso Duma, MEC of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    TSAM’s Prospecton Plant produces Corolla Cross and Quest as well as segment leaders Hilux, Hiace Ses’fikile and Fortuner – while also assembling a variety of Hino commercial vehicles. All the other production lines have resumed production with the exception of Corolla Quest, which is due to commence on 17 August.

    TSAM was enjoying a healthy market share of 30% – on average – before its production plant in Durban was submerged in water following the devastating floods that engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal in April.

    This immediately put TSAM on the backfoot, with its market share shrinking to 17%, 18,1% and 16,3% in the months of May, June and July – respectively.

    President and CEO of TSAM, Andrew Kirby, says:

    “We communicated with Japan (Toyota Motor Corporation) on the night of 12 April; I very quickly got a message back of support and an offer from them to do whatever they could to help. They dispatched a lot of experts to support us, helping us to repair, identify, diagnose and replace and then communicating with suppliers all over the world to source replacement parts.”

    The process towards the plant’s full recovery has been long, with pre-floods level forecasted to be achieved in December.

    Prior to the floods, operations at the Prospecton Plant were halted due to Covid-19-induced lockdowns in 2020 as well as the civil unrest that brought most businesses to their knees in 2021.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied


    Image supplied
    Image supplied


    Image supplied
    Image supplied


    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Despite these challenges, there was no impact at all to Toyota’s long-term future in South Africa. The commitment to rebuild this site has been incredible. We know that our recovery will not be smooth, but by next year we plan to be stronger and better than we were before.

    “TSAM’s operations at Prospecton will actually be better and we plan to use this crisis to try and improve our equipment and upgrade where we can. In fact, we’ve created an internal slogan for our recovery called Rebuilding Better Together. This talks to how we all work together as one team to find a way of renewing and improving our site at the same time,” says Kirby.

    The internal slogan also came through during the tour of the plant tour, where various presenters recalled the extent of the damage in their areas and how recovery processes were carried out to ensure that the plant will not susceptible to similar devastation in future. It also became clear that while there were more 4 000 vehicles damaged on site during the floods, the costliest damage was to the plant infrastructure itself – including robots and other machines.

    In fact, as Kirby referenced one of his colleagues: “There was not a single square metre of the entire 87 hectares facility that was not affected. In fact, it would be easier to just build a new plant.”

    NextOptions
    Read more: Andrew Kirby, Toyota South Africa

    Related

    New Toyota Starlet review: A budget-friendly hatchback with great fuel-consumption
    New Toyota Starlet review: A budget-friendly hatchback with great fuel-consumption29 Jul 2022
    Toyota SA opens the largest automotive parts warehouse in the Southern Hemisphere
    Toyota SA opens the largest automotive parts warehouse in the Southern Hemisphere29 Jul 2022
    How badly will KZN damage impact Toyota SA?
    How badly will KZN damage impact Toyota SA?17 May 2022
    Toyota Rumion TX: no, #&^%#!, I'm not an Uber driver
    Toyota Rumion TX: no, #&^%#!, I'm not an Uber driver6 May 2022
    The Toyota Land Cruiser: Celebrating 70 glorious years
    The Toyota Land Cruiser: Celebrating 70 glorious years25 Apr 2022
    Toyota SA State of the Motoring Industry 2022: Electrification and market trends
    Toyota SA State of the Motoring Industry 2022: Electrification and market trends11 Feb 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz