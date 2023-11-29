Isuzu SA donates D-Max bakkies to Gift of the Givers

Isuzu Motors South Africa has announced the handover of three new Isuzu D-Max bakkies to humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers.

Isuzu corporate and public affairs department executive, Lebogang Makoloi hands over three ISUZU D-Max a bakkies to Gift of the Givers foundation spokesperson and project coordinator, Ali Sabla | Image supplied

"The handover is a continuation of a partnership started in 2019 where a total of three Isuzu D-Max bakkies and three Isuzu trucks. The partnership has since seen these vehicles help Gift of the Givers with much needed logistical support in carrying out its humanitarian work and disaster relief efforts across the country, often navigating difficult terrain to reach those communities facing adversity," Isuzu noted in a press statement.

The bakkies handed over in 2019 is currently in use today, providing water to drought-stricken areas such as Makhanda, Graaff Reinet, Somerset East, Alice and Fort Beaufort, transporting an average of 250,000 litres of water per month.

“At Isuzu Motors South Africa we care about the communities within which we operate. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to taking action and boldly doing more to make a positive impact in uplifting vulnerable communities.

Our collaboration with Gift of the Givers reflects the core team values of our organisation and has significantly expanded our ability to rapidly respond to our communities when they need it most. We pride ourselves in being a company that builds reliable vehicles that bring hope to our communities,” says Isuzu Motors South Africa, senior vice president: human capital and corporate affairs, Mongezi Hermans.

The partnership has provided Gift of the Givers with fundamental support needed to further extend its disaster relief efforts to provinces that have suffered from devastating floods and drought which include Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

“As we receive these three Isuzu D-Max bakkies today, we are extremely motivated to do more. These vehicles are lifelines which serve as a critical logistic tool, especially with mobilising our teams to reach communities situated in challenging terrains. Transport forms a big part of what we do as we are often the first point of contact to provide disaster relief to those in need, making our partnership with Isuzu invaluable”, says Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder: Gift of the Givers.

