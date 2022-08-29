Industries

New managing director for Volkswagen SA announced

29 Aug 2022
Martina Biene, who is currently the head of Volkswagen's small and compact product line, has been appointed as chairperson and managing director of Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA). Biene is replacing Robert Cisek, who is leaving VWSA on 31 October for the position of head of Volkswagen small and compact product line in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Martina Biene, VWSA's new MD | image supplied
Martina Biene, VWSA's new MD | image supplied

Biene is returning to VWSA for her second spell, following her tenure as the head of Volkswagen Passenger Brand from October 2018 until August 2020.

She has 20 years of experience in the Volkswagen Group, having worked in sales, marketing, product planning and product marketing for luxury vehicles and the Volkswagen Brand in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and South Africa.

“Biene is returning to the market which she knows very well after her successful time as the head of the Volkswagen brand sales and marketing. Her mandate is to sustain VWSA’s strong position in South Africa, and to continue to pursue Volkswagen’s plans to grow the brand in the Sub-Saharan Africa markets,” says Thomas Schaefer, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand.

Cisek took over the reins at VWSA in November 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. He successfully led VWSA through a turbulent period of semiconductor shortages, which impacted Kariega plant production and vehicle sales. Cisek also ensured that no jobs were lost at VWSA during this period.

“I wish both Biene and Cisek success in their new roles. I am confident that their experience and commitment to Volkswagen will benefit their teams positively,” concluded Schaefer.

