Pieter-Dirk Uys to open Artfluence Human Rights Fest with keynote address

Pieter-Dirk Uys will open the inaugural Artfluence Human Rights Festival with a keynote address at 3pm on 5 May 2021. Presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu Natal, in partnership with the Embassy of the Netherlands, the festival will be held from 5 to 8 May 2021.