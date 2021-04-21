Euromonitor identifies 6 cannabis consumer archetypes

Domino's in the U.S. is trialing a new delivery service using self-driving robot cars to deliver food to customers in Houston, Texas. Customers who opt-in will have their pre-ordered pizzas and pies arrive in a fully autonomous vehicle made by self-driving delivery company Nuro.
Legal cannabis is set to increase from $30bn in 2020 to over $90bn in 2025, as consumers increase their usage in diverse parts of their lives, according to global market research company Euromonitor International.
1. The seasoned consumer: Long-time regular consumers who use cannabis to enhance their well-being. Twenty-four percent of these consumers suffer from high or extreme stress while 64% are strongly in favour of recreational legalisation.
2. The casual social: Younger, newer consumers leveraging cannabinoid products as part of their wider lifestyles. Seventy-five percent of them take vitamins or health supplements at least monthly, while 61% are strongly in favour of recreational legalisation.
3. The dabbler: Occasional cannabis users, familiar and comfortable with the substance but unlikely to see it as a key part of their lifestyle. Sixty-eight percent are in favour of its legalisation for medical use while 45% believe legal cannabis should be at least as widely available as tobacco and alcohol.
4. The cannacurious: A broad consumer group with an interest in adult-use cannabis consumption if legalised in their countries but with limited knowledge about cannabinoid products. Fifty-six percent are in favour of legalisation for medical use, while only 43% support adult-use liberalisation.
5. The unsparked: Consumers who are outwardly negative towards cannabis use but express enough uncertainty that many could be persuaded to engage further. Eighteen percent of these consumers believe that cannabis is unsafe, while 8% see cannabis as something that enhances a user’s lifestyle (8%).
6. The naysayer: Strongly against adult use – only 8% in favour of legalisation – they are not an immediate target for producers and brand owners. Fifty-one percent state that they either have no or low levels of daily stress – the least stressed of all profiles.
“Cannabis user profiling is also relevant for cannabis-adjacent FMCG industries as more global consumers have access to cannabinoid-infused products. Cannabinoid consumers report drinking less alcohol, smoking less and taking fewer consumer health products across markets,” says Shane MacGuill, senior industry manager for nicotine and cannabis at Euromonitor International.
