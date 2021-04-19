Domino's trials self-driving pizza delivery robot

Domino's in the U.S. is trialing a new delivery service using self-driving robot cars to deliver food to customers in Houston, Texas. Customers who opt-in will have their pre-ordered pizzas and pies arrive in a fully autonomous vehicle made by self-driving delivery company Nuro.

How it works

Nuro's R2 is the first completely autonomous, occupantless on-road delivery vehicle with a regulatory approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation.Select customers who place a prepaid website order from the participating Domino's store can opt to have their order delivered by R2. Customers who are selected will receive text alerts, which will update them on R2's location and provide them with a unique pin to retrieve their order. Customers may also track the vehicle via GPS on their order confirmation page. Once R2 arrives, customers will be prompted to enter their PIN on the bot's touchscreen. R2's doors will then gently open upward, revealing the customer's hot Domino's order."We're excited to continue innovating the delivery experience for Domino's customers by testing autonomous delivery with Nuro in Houston," said Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president and chief innovation officer."There is still so much for our brand to learn about the autonomous delivery space. This programme will allow us to better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations. The growing demand for great-tasting pizza creates the need for more deliveries, and we look forward to seeing how autonomous delivery can work along with Domino's existing delivery experts to better support the customers' needs."Dave Ferguson, Nuro co-founder and president, commented, "Nuro's mission is to better everyday life through robotics. Now, for the first time, we're launching real world, autonomous deliveries with R2 and Domino's. We're excited to introduce our autonomous delivery bots to a select set of Domino's customers in Houston. We can't wait to see what they think."