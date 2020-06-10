Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Art News South Africa

SACO to hold Zoom meeting on its Covid-19 impact study on creative industries

The South African Cultural Observatory (SACO) will be holding a Zoom meeting on Thursday, 11 June 2020 at 10am, in which it will discuss the study it conducted on Covid-19's impact on businesses and freelancers in the cultural and creative industries, the adaptation strategies that the sector was using and the most useful kinds of support that could be provided.
In late March, soon after President Ramaphosa announced several measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the SACO undertook a study to evaluate the impact of Covid-19 and associated measures on the cultural and creative industries (CCIs). This took the form of both the online survey and economic data analysis. The survey ran from the 30 March to the 4 May 2020, and thus provides an early assessment of the impact of the shutdown on the sector. 


The study shows an impact (without the induced impact) on the total output of the Covid-19 shutdown on the CCIs is to be R53,3bn. The sector shutdown is expected to reduce South Africa’s GDP (direct and indirect impact) by R R99,7bn in 2020. 

Of those face-to-face operators who participated in the study, only 12% could continue with 50% or more of their normal business activities. At least 40% of those surveyed were using reserves to survive, while 21% were getting support from family and friends. While about 80% knew about government support, only 25% were sure that they qualified for the grants.

Those who participated in the survey come from the performing arts, heritage, publishing, music, film and video, design and support.
We are hopeful that the report provides relevant insights about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and will jolt both decision-makers in the public and private sector as well as the society at large to think deeply about the role we can all play to contribute in supporting the sector,” said SACO in a statement. 
The full report is attached and can be downloaded via  here.

To register to take part in the meeting click here.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
