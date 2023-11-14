Industries

Film Company news South Africa

    Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé launches globally 1 December - Ster-Kinekor tickets on sale now

    Issued by aHead Marketing Services
    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé, chronicles the artist's intention and hard work as creative and producer. The film follows Beyoncé's process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, and opens in movie theatres all over the world beginning 1 December

    Tickets are available at www.sterkinekor.com and BeyonceFilm.com for the December 1 debut of Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé

    Ster-Kinekor today announced that Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé, the theatrical release chronicling Beyoncé’s record-setting global Renaissance World Tour, will play at its movie theatres beginning December 1. Tickets are officially on sale now at www.sterkinekor.com and at all its participating locations.

    Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour – a record-setting worldwide concert tour that spanned 56 shows, 39 cities, and 12 countries – from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

    Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé’s outstanding performance during Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home.

    Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé, will be made available to millions of moviegoers around the world, as it is expected to open in thousands of movie theatres globally beginning Friday, December 1, 2023.

    The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day. Renaissance will also be available in all Ster-Kinekor’s IMAX and Cine Prestige cinemas nationally.

    Don’t miss out on this opportunity of a lifetime to watch Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé on the biggest IMAX screens, in Cine Prestige and at Ster-Kinekor cinemas countrywide. Tickets are available at www.sterkinekor.com and BeyonceFilm.com, for the 1 December debut of Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé. Download the SK App on your smartphone. For news and updates, go to Facebook: Ster-Kinekor Theatres | follow Ster-Kinekor on Twitter: @Ster-Kinekor. For all queries, call Ticketline on 0861-Movies (668 437).

    OFFICIAL TRAILER: Here

    Beyoncé
    NextOptions
    aHead Marketing Services
    With all our marketing experience we confidently offer all services within the marketing wagon wheel. Our strength is in the blend of top industry capability and client-side knowledge. We know what is important and how best to deliver this.

