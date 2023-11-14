Cotton Fest unveils linup for Cape Town

Cotton Fest, the annual entertainment and lifestyle festival, is ready to set the Mother City alight with a vibrant spectrum of sound and fashion at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, 25th November 2023.

Building up to the festival, Cape Town will once again be the epicenter of a celebration that fuses together the new wave of music, fashion, and culture in an unparalleled showcase of talent for the second edition.

After the overwhelming success of last year's inaugural event, the multi-layered youth culture experience will once again include two concert stages, promising an even more electrifying experience for Cotton Eaters this year.

Headlining this year's festival are some of hip-hop heaviest hitters in the country at the moment: Nasty C, Blxckie, Nadia Nakia, A-Reece, Moozlie and Emtee alongside Cape Town’s own Youngsta CPT and the legend himself Grandmaster Ready D.

Known for their dynamic performances and chart-topping hits, Amapiano local and global favs Focalistic and Kamo Mphela are also confirmed. Joining them on the main stage are social media sensations Primo, Uncle Vinny and Teddy Goodfella.

Image supplied

The lineup boasts an array of local artists, spanning various genres merging both established and upcoming South African talent with an offering of non-stop entertainment.

Beyond the music, Cotton Fest is renowned for its immersive experiences, including art installations, fashion collaborations and sporting activities that showcase the richness of South African youth culture. The food court, in addition to fully stocked bars, will cater to all festival goers timeously. The festival grounds will be transformed into a vibrant space where creativity and expression know no bounds.

For more, go to www.cottonfest.co.za