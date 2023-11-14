Jack Black concludes another year of its Pint for a Purpose initiative

Jack Black isn't just about crafting exceptional beer; it's a brand that embodies passion, community, and positive impact. As we near the end of 2023, the brand is proud to conclude another year of its Pint for a Purpose initiative, this time in collaboration with Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM).

When you order a Pint for a Purpose beer at Jack Black’s Taproom until the end of December, the proceeds directly benefit FOTM.

Andy Davies, chairperson of Friends of Table Mountain, emphasises the alignment of values between Jack Black and FOTM, stating, "Jack Black is clearly committed to giving back to the community to create positive change. Similar to Jack Black, FOTM strives to make a meaningful impact on our beautiful mountain. We are thrilled and deeply grateful for this partnership."

One of FOTM's missions is the maintenance of Table Mountain National Park's trails ensuring both locals and visitors can cherish the park's beauty for generations to come. Davies underscores the value of Jack Black's support in raising public awareness of the initiative, saying, "We are thankful for the opportunity to connect with many of our stakeholders and shareholders at the Jack Black Taproom quiz night. This greatly strengthens our presence within the Table Mountain National Park Community."

Meghan McCulloch, co-founder of Jack Black, reflects on a remarkable year, saying, "This year has been an incredible one for Pint for a Purpose. We’ve achieved record-breaking months, both in terms of the much-needed funding for our partner organisations and by extending the reach of their messages."

Throughout 2023, Jack Black and its customers have championed some remarkable causes, partnering with organisations such as Protect the West Coast, Greenpop, Sentinel Ocean Alliance (S.O.A), and Volunteer Wildlife Services.

McCullochexplains, "The community involvement in the program has been phenomenal. The program extends outside of the Taproom and has brought together communities and partners for tree plantings, beach clean-ups, charity quizzes, and more. We can't wait for next year when we will be taking the program to new heights."

McCulloch adds, "One of the most exciting aspects of Pint for a Purpose is the enthusiasm and willingness of people to get involved. It has always been our view that every small action, when compounded, can lead to true change. The enthusiasm and support of the program this year have made us even more motivated for next year. At the end of the day, our vision for the program is to help shine a spotlight on all the amazing work these organisations are doing and to see how, in our small way, we can help them make a difference."