Durban FilmMart Institute calls for animation project entries

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) has opened the call for animation projects in development for the 2023 Pitch and Finance Forum.

The DFMI hopes to select 10 official animation projects in development to present to a panel of international decision-makers consisting of potential co-producers, broadcasters, film funds and distributors in the 14th Durban FilmMart (DFM).

“2022 marked the first time in which DFM formally welcomed animation projects to pitch at the market,” says Magdalene Reddy, DFMI general manager.

“Pitches were well received from industry, and filmmakers were eager to share their stories, which we cannot wait to see in the very near future. Together with our partners from the Cape Town International Animation Film Festival (CTIAF) and Tshimologong, we hope to deepen the programme for animators on the continent offering more pitching opportunities, extended development, and greater engagements with the industry,” Reddy continues.

The DFM Pitch and Finance Forum consists of public pitching, one-on-one meetings with decision-makers and eight weeks of online mentorship prior to the pitch in Durban. This year they are able to offer five of the 10 project teams the opportunity to participate in the Road to Annecy at CTIAF in addition to their participation in Durban.

“The best way to perfect a pitch is to practice a pitch. Events like this are integral to getting market ready and I encourage everyone to enter competitions like this to hone their skills,” says Dianne Makings, director of CTIAF.

The Animation Pitch and Finance Forum will form part of the 14th annual Durban FilmMart event which will take place in July 2023 in Durban, South Africa.

The Road to Annecy will be presented at the 2023 Cape Town International Animation Film Festival which will take place in April 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Animated Fiction and Documentary projects in development with at least one African citizen in one of the key creative roles (writer, director or producer) will be considered for the programme. Proof of African citizenship or birth must be provided through a certified passport/I.D. or birth certificate. Projects need to have both a director and a producer attached. Projects will be selected by an external panel of industry professionals.

Shortlisted projects will be contacted via email in November 2022.

To apply, go here. The deadline for applications is 31 October at 11.59pm CAT. The call for live-action projects will open later this year.