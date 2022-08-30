OnTheBigScreen: What to expect in September

Get ready to discover new and old worlds on the big screen in September!

When Tilda Swinton unleashes a secret genie in director George Miller’s fantasy Three Thousand Years of Longing, the genie (Idris Elba) grants her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Coming out 2 September.

For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner) life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits in Fall until they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower and find themselves stranded with no way down. Coming out 9 September.

Filmed live from the Bridge Theatre in London, Ralph Fiennes most powerful man in New York, a master manipulator whose legacy changed the city forever in Straight Line Crazy. At Cinema Nouveau on 10, 11, 14 and 15 Sept.

In the captivating mystery Where the Crawdads Sings, an abandoned girl in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina becomes the main suspect in a murder. Coming out on 16 September.

In Scott Derrickson’s terrifying horror thriller The Black Phone, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. Coming out 16 September.

In Ticket To Paradise, George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. Coming out 23 September.

James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar returns to cinemas on 23 September in anticipation of the eagerly awaited Avatar: The Way Of Water, which releases in cinemas on 16 December. In Avatar, a paraplegic Marine dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.

A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets in Don’t Worry Darling. Coming out 23 September.

Antonio Banderas is The Enforcer, a man who has to sacrifice everything to save a young girl he has befriended from his femme fatale boss who is involved in cybersex trafficking. Coming out on 30 September.

The Woman King is an historical epic about the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. The film stars Viola Davis as a general who trains the next generation of warriors to fight their enemies. Coming out on 30 September.

In the psychological horror Smile, a doctor witnesses a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient and starts experiencing frightening occurrences that force her to confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Coming out on 30 September.

Audiences can experience two classic, culture-defining Steven Spielberg films—E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws—on Imax screens nationwide from 9 September.

