Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Showmax

Bizcommunity.com

Thirst Bar Services

OnPoint PR

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Cape Town International Animation Festival returns as hybrid event in October

9 Sep 2021
The ninth Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), presented by Animation SA takes place from 1 - 3 October 2021 online and in-person at the Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock.
CTIAF is the largest dedicated African animation festival on the continent. With a hybrid programme of talks, workshop, screenings, producer meetings, business-to-business sessions and more, CTIAF provides an opportunity to engage with global industry leaders, shine a spotlight on African talent and create a platform for connections and sharing of knowledge between local animators and their international counterparts.

Cape Town International Animation Festival returns as hybrid event in October

This year CTIAF will also be presented with the Comic Con Cape Town Pop-up event, in partnership with the City of Cape Town on Saturday 2 October. 

CTIAF and the Comic Con Cape Town Pop-up will be compliant with all government and Covid-19 regulations as the health and safety of fans and participants remain of paramount importance.

Comic-Con Cape Town to host pop culture pop-up activities for one day only
Comic-Con Cape Town to host pop culture pop-up activities for one day only

3 Aug 2021


"We’ve searched the globe to bring you the best of the animation industry and are proud to present the best of Africa to the world,” says CTIAF Festival Director Dianne Makings. We were unable to host our annual event last year, but the South African industry has continued to thrive on the international stage.
CTIAF showcases Africa’s animation talent under one roof and understands the challenges, needs and opportunities of the African animation industry. We also want to help explore how we bring undiscovered African stories alive through colourful narratives.
Visitors can also enjoy the unique chance to watch screenings such as the Annency award winner Petit Vampire, directed by Joann Sfar, a story of friendship between a 10-year old never aging vampire and an orphan schoolboy, and look out for a selection of short films and the Best of Annecy.

Screenings will take place at GoDrivein. Visit www.ctiaf.com for the full programme details. Tickets can be purchased via Howler.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Cape Town International Animation Festival, Comic Con

News


Show more
Let's do Biz