MusicExchange: South Africa's Diva of Song, Sophia Foster

"Golden Oldies is an evolving brand with a corporate social responsibility aspect that aims to commit to honouring senior institutions through their performances", says Terry Fortune.
"Music plays a pivotal role for the elderly, and what better way to place smiles on the faces of our seniors as they sing along to old-time favourites while we gently take the crowd on a journey of the yesteryears? This year, the Golden Oldies celebrates the brand's one-year anniversary, and we are excited to share this momentous occasion with Kirstenbosch", adds Fortune.
On the bill is Madeegha Anders, Capetonian singer Leslie Kleinsmith, Vernon Castle, Lorraine Klaasen, the daughter of the late legendary South African Jazz singer Thandie Klaasen and PJ Powers (Thandeka)
Sophia Foster is a legendary jazz singer and a diversified performer that has excelled in all genres of the entertainment industry, from theatre to television, glitz and glamour reviews, to intimate nightclubs and open-air stadiums. For the last four decades, her shining musical talents earned her the title of one of South Africa’s Divas of song.
Masters of ceremonies of the The Golden Oldies concert are Emo and Loukmaan Adams. Tickets cost R190/p - R260/p at www.webtickets.co.za or the Kirstenbosch Ticket Office.
I caught up with South Africa’s Diva of Song Sophia Foster...
Looking in my closet for clothes that I wore way back when. To be hip with the times...Platform shoes...Bellbottoms... Stilettoes...and the never fading mini-skirts.
Knowing when to bow out and holding onto your dignity.
When you have paid enough dues to become the teacher of tomorrows children.
Interviews before 11:30 in the morning.
Music expresses my inner most understanding of life.
Sharing my journey and the lessons Ive learnt along the way.
Nina Simone / Aretha Franklin / Nancy Willson / Tina Turner / Sara Vaughn / Billie Holiday
My sense of humour.
Boegu Tea
Knowing how to dress for the occasion.
Phys...Short for fiesty.
A child psychologist
Outspoken, patient, caring, generous and humourous.
A change is going to come.
Really...It is the numberplate on my car.
Waar kyk jy as die paddas quickstep. It means to be careful not to miss out on the opportunity right in front of you.
Having sustained six decades in this fickle industry and still keeping my sanity.
“Made in China”.
Not finding a toilet in time.
Seeing toilet paper on the roll.
Acceptance of the things that make us different and gratitude for those things that make me... well... me.
Right where I am!
I dedicate my time to my foundation, the Fostering Foundation which focuses on mentoring young kids in grooming their talent and helping them make their dreams come true.