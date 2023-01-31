MusicExchange: South Africa's Diva of Song, Sophia Foster

Golden Oldies is an initiative by Capetonian entertainer Terry Fortune, who is widely known as a South African music legend. The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts on Sunday, 5 Febuary 2023 at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens will pay tribute to and honour local legendary performing artists and musicians to thank them for their significant contributions to the music industry and their communities.

Image by Mary-Ann Daniels

"Golden Oldies is an evolving brand with a corporate social responsibility aspect that aims to commit to honouring senior institutions through their performances", says Terry Fortune.

"Music plays a pivotal role for the elderly, and what better way to place smiles on the faces of our seniors as they sing along to old-time favourites while we gently take the crowd on a journey of the yesteryears? This year, the Golden Oldies celebrates the brand's one-year anniversary, and we are excited to share this momentous occasion with Kirstenbosch", adds Fortune.

On the bill is Madeegha Anders, Capetonian singer Leslie Kleinsmith, Vernon Castle, Lorraine Klaasen, the daughter of the late legendary South African Jazz singer Thandie Klaasen and PJ Powers (Thandeka)

Sophia Foster is a legendary jazz singer and a diversified performer that has excelled in all genres of the entertainment industry, from theatre to television, glitz and glamour reviews, to intimate nightclubs and open-air stadiums. For the last four decades, her shining musical talents earned her the title of one of South Africa’s Divas of song.

Masters of ceremonies of the The Golden Oldies concert are Emo and Loukmaan Adams. Tickets cost R190/p - R260/p at www.webtickets.co.za or the Kirstenbosch Ticket Office.

I caught up with South Africa’s Diva of Song Sophia Foster...

The new decade means...

Looking in my closet for clothes that I wore way back when. To be hip with the times...Platform shoes...Bellbottoms... Stilettoes...and the never fading mini-skirts.

Fame is about...

Knowing when to bow out and holding onto your dignity.

Retirement will happen when ?

When you have paid enough dues to become the teacher of tomorrows children.

I don't do ?

Interviews before 11:30 in the morning.

What does music mean to you?

Music expresses my inner most understanding of life.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work ?

Sharing my journey and the lessons Ive learnt along the way.

Your heroes?

Nina Simone / Aretha Franklin / Nancy Willson / Tina Turner / Sara Vaughn / Billie Holiday

Image supplied

What is your most treasured possession?

My sense of humour.

It’s your round what are you drinking?

Boegu Tea

What makes you stand out?

Knowing how to dress for the occasion.

Nicknames?

Phys...Short for fiesty.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A child psychologist

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Outspoken, patient, caring, generous and humourous.

What song changed your life?

A change is going to come.

What is your favourite word?

Really...It is the numberplate on my car.

Give us some real proper slang and what it means

Waar kyk jy as die paddas quickstep. It means to be careful not to miss out on the opportunity right in front of you.

Your greatest achievement?

Having sustained six decades in this fickle industry and still keeping my sanity.

What do you complain about most often?

“Made in China”.

What is your fear?

Not finding a toilet in time.

Happiness is...

Seeing toilet paper on the roll.

The best life lesson you have been taught?

Acceptance of the things that make us different and gratitude for those things that make me... well... me.

Where would you like to be right now?

Right where I am!

Do you do charity work and if you do, what do you do?

I dedicate my time to my foundation, the Fostering Foundation which focuses on mentoring young kids in grooming their talent and helping them make their dreams come true.