2023 Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed

23 Dec 2022
EspAfrika, organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), has announced that the event scheduled to have taken place on 17 and 18 March 2023 has been postponed until 23 and 24 February 2024.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The organisers said in a statement:

"Several factors have influenced this difficult decision. These include a series of unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges, as well as uncertainties around the future of load shedding, all of which have negatively impacted the planning for 2023.

"Consequently, and after consultation with stakeholders, it was felt it was better to reschedule the 21st celebration of the CTIJF until 2024 to stage the show espAfrika wants to deliver and that does justice to the CTIJF brand, but most importantly, one that Festinos deserve.

"EspAfrika unreservedly apologises to all those affected – artists, fans, ticket holders, suppliers, and partners. It was not an easy decision to make, but it is the right one."

Ticket refunds

All Festinos who have purchased tickets from Ticketmaster may either retain them as espAfrika will honour the cost of these tickets for the 2024 event or obtain a full refund from Ticketmaster.co.za. Please visit this link: https://help.ticketmaster.co.za/hc/en-us.

Please note, no monies from the sale of tickets to date have been passed to the organisers, as they vest with Ticketmaster and therefore the refund procedure needs to be done via Ticketmaster and not by espAfrika.

"In conclusion, espAfrika knows that this postponement may negatively impact its reputation but trusts that with 20 years of superlative programming and five-star experience behind it, everyone affected will understand the professional desire to not only match artist and fans’ expectations, but exceed them, which the company believes will be done in 2024," espAfrika said.

