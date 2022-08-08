Industries

Music en Masse 2022 calls for participants

8 Aug 2022
The British Cultural and Heritage Association is presenting Music en Masse 2022 - a participative orchestral concert which aims to bring together musicians of all ages and cultures in KwaZulu Natal for a concert.
Image supplied: Russell Scott conducts an ad-hoc orchestra made up of professional musicians and youthful performers
Image supplied: Russell Scott conducts an ad-hoc orchestra made up of professional musicians and youthful performers

The concert has become an annual event - part of Durban’s musical calendar – featuring a public performance by a massed orchestra, under the baton of Russell Scott, which aims to serve the interests of the arts, culture and musical education in Durban.

The organisers are looking for participants to join in!

The concert features a varied programme of orchestral favourites and eclectic musical numbers: Toreador from the Carmen Suite; medley from The King and I; medley from Lord of the Rings soundtrack and theme from the fabulous Pirates of the Caribbean. Featured numbers include the theme from Memoirs of a Geisha; Leonard Cohen’s iconic Hallelujah and chart topping tunes: If I Can’t love Her, Go West and Feeling Good.

There will also be interludes by guest artists, a pipe band, and a pre-performance programme by marimba players

The vision of this concert it to provide a platform for all musicians, young and old, to develop their skills, provide an opportunity for amateur musicians to play as part of a full orchestra in an official concert and to facilitate the advancement and development of cultural activities and the arts.

“We are delighted to be able to prove a unique afternoon function for the entertainment of Durban residents which contributing to the development of the arts in KZN by making the concert a participative afternoon of support for young musicians and in so doing, stimulating an interest in and an enthusiasm for orchestral music in Durban,” said co-ordinator Cheri Steenberg from the British Cultural and Heritage Association.

Image supplied: Russel Scott
Image supplied: Russel Scott

To participate, musicians need to pay a nominal fee of R60 per musician to participate to cover administration costs.

The concert will take place at DLI Hall in Greyville on 4 September at 2.30pm. Tickets are booked through Quicket: R80 for adults/pensioners and R50 for children under 12.

To participate, contact 031-202 6174, bcha1820@global.co.za or bcha1820@gmail.com.

