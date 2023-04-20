Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HelmDUKEHOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumMann MadeGfK South AfricaIMC ConferenceProvantageDash Digital StudioPrimedia OutdoorDentsuTenacityPRThe Innovator TrustSmile 90.4FMHuman8Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sponsorship Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Basa invites Supporting Grant applications

20 Apr 2023
Issued by: Business and Arts South Africa
The Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) Supporting Grants Programme is open for applications. Funded by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, to date more than 1,700 beneficiaries have received support of over R43m through the programme, leveraging in excess of R567m in sponsorship from the business sector.
Arts and Culture Trust's Nyoloha
Arts and Culture Trust's Nyoloha

A non-profit company that serves as South Africa's leading champion of business and arts partnerships, Basa aims to develop and support mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts, ensuring the continued growth of the creative sector in South Africa. Both a catalyst for intentional collaborations and committed to ensuring the relevance and sustainability of the arts in society, Basa offers innovative programmes, supports knowledge transfer, skills development and training within the cultural and creative sectors. Supporting Grants form the core of Basa's mission to promote mutually beneficial partnerships and are open to all registered creative organisations and practitioners, regardless of their size or level of experience and financial support is available for projects able to demonstrate compelling mutually beneficial partnerships with business.

Through its Supporting Grant programme, Basa has supported various initiatives that demonstrate the value of collaboration between the two sectors
– Ashraf Johaardien

"Basa has a long-standing history of bringing together the business and the creative sectors to drive socio-economic growth and development in South Africa," comments Basa CEO, Ashraf Johaardien. "Through its Supporting Grant programme, Basa has supported various initiatives that demonstrate the value of collaboration between the two sectors," he adds.

Arts and Culture Trust's Nyoloha
Arts and Culture Trust's Nyoloha

As a first step, interested parties should submit a one-page formal letter of interest. The letter needs to cover the name of the project, a brief description of the project, the name of the business sponsor, and the nature of sponsorship the business is offering to the project (in other words, whether the sponsorship is cash, in-kind or both, and to what Rand value). The letter of interest must be accompanied by the business sponsor’s letter of endorsement. Basa then invites eligible applicants to complete a full online application.

Call for Basa PESP4 review panel nominations
Call for Basa PESP4 review panel nominations

Issued by Business and Arts South Africa 13 Apr 2023

Applicants should take note that not all applications are successful through the sole act of applying. A range of criteria is considered, including but not limited to the scale and impact of the project, artistic merit, feasibility, contribution to social cohesion, and the reach of the proposed project, all in relation to the funding available for disbursement. Preference is given to projects that offer tangible benefits to their business sponsor(s), and since Basa is a membership organisation, preference is also given to projects where both the arts organisation and business sponsor(s) are Basa members.

For application details and further information please visit https://basa.co.za/grants/supporting-grants/.

NextOptions
Business and Arts South Africa
Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
Read more: BASA, Business and Arts South Africa, Ashraf Johaardien

Related

Call for Basa PESP4 review panel nominations
Business and Arts South AfricaCall for Basa PESP4 review panel nominations13 Apr 2023
BASA and IDC partner to showcase creatives
Business and Arts South AfricaBASA and IDC partner to showcase creatives28 Mar 2023
#Budget2023: Alcohol industry welcomes inflationary hike on excise duties
#Budget2023: Alcohol industry welcomes inflationary hike on excise duties23 Feb 2023
Source:
With production dwindling, beer industry calls for excise tax regime changes20 Feb 2023
How the creative economy can respond to the climate crisis
How the creative economy can respond to the climate crisis10 Feb 2023
Fresh crop of retail talent joins V&A Watershed's Design Lab
Fresh crop of retail talent joins V&A Watershed's Design Lab14 Dec 2022
Debut programme empowers new graduates with entrepreneurial skills
Business and Arts South AfricaDebut programme empowers new graduates with entrepreneurial skills29 Nov 2022
New directors voted to Basa board
Business and Arts South AfricaNew directors voted to Basa board5 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz