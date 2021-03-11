Sponsorship News South Africa

BREAKING: Introducing Champ, Duke's new sponsorship marketing agency

11 Mar 2021
The Duke Group today announced the launch of sponsorship marketing agency, Champ, which forms part of its group of specialist agencies.
Meagan Fester

The new agency will be led by managing director Meagan Fester, a well-established sponsorship specialist, and supported by London-based chairman Marc Tudhope, an industry heavyweight, with experience in establishing a number of sponsorship agencies over the years.

Fester says, “Despite the current global uncertainty, this is such an exciting time for both brands and consumers. At Champ we are focused on the connection point between brands and consumers. We see this as the key differentiator moving forward and have already done a lot of work in understanding how best to integrate the services of the group to clients benefit. It’s fantastic to be able to bring Champ’s sponsorship expertise and services to the Duke Group, which is a front runner in integrating multiple aspects of brand building that achieve business results.”

The Duke Group comprises of three Duke, Mark 1 and Positive Dialogue Communications. CEO Wayne Naidoo says, “We’ve been on a winning strategic growth path and our decision to create Champ is a natural progression for the group. Adding specialist sponsorship services to our offering was always a milestone on our journey, and it adds a fantastic dimension to helping brands find success in increasingly demanding and changeable times. I can’t think of a more fitting partnership as part of our evolution.”

Like the other agencies in the Duke Group, Champ has a progressive vision and strategy when it comes to building brands through sponsorship opportunities. Fester says, “Our aim is to offer brands a hand in finding the right moments, messages and channels to connect with their consumers with relevance. Our value lies in creating the connection point between the brand and the consumer and building meaningful relationships through the content we create and curate."

In his role as chairman, Marc Tudhope looks forward to a renewed connection to the SA sponsorship scene. He says, “After more than 25 years in the industry, it’s inspiring to work with a new-generation sponsorship agency such as Champ which has the ability, through the skills within the group, to provide creative solutions for brands to connect with consumers in the environment of meaningful events, series and occasions.”
