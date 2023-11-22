Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellAmbani Reputation ManagementThe Publicity WorkshopdotGOODDNA Brand ArchitectsGauteng Tourism AuthorityaHead Marketing ServicesAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Theatre Review South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Theatre review: Every Brilliant Thing destigmatizes mental illnesses

    Aa-isha HassiemBy Aa-isha Hassiem
    22 Nov 2023
    22 Nov 2023
    Miguel de Sampaio, along with Jeff Brooker Productions, brings this heartfelt play to the South African shores.
    Theatre review: Every Brilliant Thing destigmatizes mental illnesses

    Every Brilliant Thing revolves around an unnamed main character who navigates the uncertainty and weight of having a parent who suffers from a mental illness.

    After his mother’s first attempt at suicide, the character, who is seven at the time, decides to create a list of the small and extraordinary things that make life worth living, hoping to provide her with reasons to keep fighting.

    This list continues to grow as he does, following him through high school, college and beyond. Soon, the list becomes a way to remind himself about the beauty of life, as he, too, finds himself suffering from depression.

    This play gracefully navigates the topic of mental health. It depicts how families are affected by a loved one with a condition that is not always easy to talk about, and the fear and the desperation that comes with not being able to help them.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Despite this heavy theme, the show is charming and lively. You are guaranteed to shed a few tears but you are also guaranteed to let out many laughs. The audience participation adds to this.

    When the doors close and the only one at the front of the room is de Sampaio, you find yourself wondering where the other actors are. It then becomes clear that the audience will be filling in the roles that he won’t be able to do himself.

    Interactive plays might not be for everyone (myself included, too many anxieties) but the atmosphere the lead creates is welcoming and warm, free of the tension you would expect from everyone waiting for their cue.

    And to bring it all together, the production is filled with timely musical classics, along with de Sampaio’s wonderful voice accompanied by the piano.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    As we continue to destigmatize mental illnesses, plays of this nature serve an important part in helping to articulate the emotions and ideas that might not be easy to express. Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe have taken on this challenge by creating this production, and de Sampaio has brilliantly executed it.

    Every Brilliant Thing is currently running at the LAMTA Studio at the Theatre on The Bay from 17 November 2023 to 2 December 2023.

    Read more: mental health, theatre review, Aa-isha Hassiem
    NextOptions
    Aa-isha Hassiem
    Aa-isha Hassiem

    About Aa-isha Hassiem

    Content Assistant at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Image by Aa-isha Hassiem
    A day with the cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music
     9 Nov 2023
    Founder of ENOUGH Ginette Blackbeard
    Enough Beauty Health is revolutionising the beauty industry
     8 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Financial security, insurance, and partnerships: Key tools for tackling global mental-health challenges
    30 Oct 2023
    Source:
    New antidepressant offers hope for patients with reduced sexual side effects
    27 Oct 2023
    Source:
    South Africans ranked as most distressed population
    26 Oct 2023
    Source:
    The productivity vs employee well-being conundrum
     26 Oct 2023
    Source: © Leeloo Thefirst TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign raises awareness about mental health
    TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign supports users
    25 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf Ahmed El Hofy, general manager SA, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, examines how we navigate our work and personal spaces
    #MentalHealth: How to navigate work and personal spaces
     24 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz